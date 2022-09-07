Read full article on original website
Related
16 In-Laws Whose Sense Of Entitlement Is One Part Hilarious, Nine Parts Infuriating
These in-laws might just be the worst houseguests ever.
msn.com
Great Dane's Reaction to Getting a New Gigantic Bed Couldn't Be Cuter
It's not an understatement to say that our bed is our happy place. It's where we watch movies, sleep, and yes — sometimes eat snacks. So it goes to reason that our pets feel equally as strong about where they sleep. We know that a Great Dane online must've been so happy when her mama finally got her a bed big enough for her to sleep on. The TikTok creator even recorded her pup's reaction and shared it on the internet, where it's receiving tons of applause.
21 Things People Do Every Day That Others Secretly Judge Them For
"I don’t like when people come in right before a business closes and just leisurely stroll around with their cart."
msn.com
Deaf Dog's Excitement After Being Woken Up by Owner During Nap Melts Hearts
A deaf dog named Boo has melted hearts on social media after a video of her reacting with excitement to being woken up by her owner went viral. In the clip shared on TikTok on Thursday, the dog's owner, who goes by the username Boothedeafboxer, can be seen gently waking up the boxer with a pat on the shoulder before waving at her, and the dog reacted with excitement, waving its tail.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Dog's Reaction to Dealing With the Grandkids for 4 Days Straight Is So Spot-On
No matter how energetic your dog is, spending time with a group of kids can totally tucker them out. No one knows this better than Jango, a dog on TikTok who was caught absolutely wiped after spending a day with his owner's grandkids. No judgement here, Jango! We've all been there.
msn.com
Dalmatian Puppy's Reaction to His Toys Being Washed Has Us Cracking Up
Our hearts are really breaking for a Dalmatian on TikTok, whose patience was really tested recently. That's because his owners decided to wash all of his favorite toys on the same day — and poor Oreo wasn't a fan. Now video of the pup looking longingly at his favorite plushies has gone viral on the internet and people everywhere really feel for him.
Comments / 0