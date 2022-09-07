ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

4-star guard set for Miami Hurricanes official visit this weekend: "They have a pretty good chance"

By Matt Shodell
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N4wav_0hlCYIYr00
2023 4-star Elmarko Jackson with We R 1 (photo credit- Jamie Shaw)

The Miami Hurricanes will host a top rated basketball player for an official visit this weekend, and he weighs in ahead of the trip.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Auburn basketball to host 7-foot, 300-pound recruit

Marietta (Ga.) Kell four-star recruit Peyton Marshall will take his first official visit to the Auburn Tigers on September 16th, he told On3. Marshall, a 7-foot, 300-pound center, also holds offers from Miami, Florida, Mississippi State, Illinois, Ole Miss, LSU, and others. He ranks as the No. 65 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Southern Miss

Hard Rock Stadium (65,326) 16/#17 MIAMI HURRICANES (1-0, 0-0 ACC) HEAD COACH: Mario Cristobal (Miami, 1993) | CAREER: 63-60 (11th season) | AT MIAMI: 1-0 (first) SOUTHERN MISS GOLDEN EAGLES (0-1, 0-0 SBC) HEAD COACH: Will Hall (North Alabama, 2003) | CAREER: 59-30 (eighth season) | AT SOUTHERN MISS: 3-10...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Hurricanes
On3.com

Good Morning CaneSport 9.8.22

First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?. We have your Tyrique Stevenson blog, with the CB reflecting on the game last weekend and what he thinks the defense needs to do this weekend to take the next step forward. We also have U Bet CaneSport, with Lee Sterling...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton ties game with 58-yard touchdown

North Carolina is once again in a dogfight on the road against a Sun Belt team. Last week, the Tar Heels engaged in a 124-point shootout with Appalachian State on the Mounatineers’ home field. They barely escaped there with a win. Now, on the road vs. Georgia State, the Heels are on their heels again, as GSU opened up the third quarter with 18 straight points to take a 28-21 lead.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy