4-star guard set for Miami Hurricanes official visit this weekend: "They have a pretty good chance"

North Carolina is once again in a dogfight on the road against a Sun Belt team. Last week, the Tar Heels engaged in a 124-point shootout with Appalachian State on the Mounatineers’ home field. They barely escaped there with a win. Now, on the road vs. Georgia State, the Heels are on their heels again, as GSU opened up the third quarter with 18 straight points to take a 28-21 lead.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO