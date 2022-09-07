ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Cardano
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…

Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
