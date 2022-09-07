ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

What I am hearing: Elite 2024 and 2025 visitors and possible attendance record

By Derek Young
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wK2Kt_0hlCXdrn00
Top-20 overall sophomore Williams Nwaneri. (Chad Simmons/On3)

An elite group of prospects is set to visit Kansas State for a game that could set the attendance record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State's rivalry with Missouri returns but the memories of 1999 never left

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Lost in this week's discussion of "The Chant," the fan base has lost focus on the game being played Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium against former Big Eight/12 rival Missouri. A topic on GoPowercat's Wabash Station was posted this week about favorite memories from playing the Tigers over the years. For Fitz, it's clearly K-State's 66-0 victory over Mizzou in 1999 but not for the final score. No, his memories are about what happened at the game.
MANHATTAN, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou shares injury report ahead of Saturday’s game at Kansas State

Missouri will make the trip to “The Little Apple” this weekend to face off against former Big 12 foe Kansas State. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Thursday that several players would remain back in Columbia due to injury. Mizzou will be without wide receiver Demariyon Houston, wide receiver...
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

District won't confirm if players were suspended, back on the field

Emporia Public Schools won’t comment on whether or not student-athletes involved in an alleged sexual assault have been suspended or if they are back on the field, the district said Thursday. The statement came after The Gazette asked district community relations manager Lyndel Landgren if he could confirm the...
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
KSNT News

KSU changes Wabash chant, saves tradition ahead of Missouri game

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wabash Cannonball has remained a tradition at Kansas State University events for years, but the tradition could have been lost if changes weren’t made. Before the game Saturday, students chanted ‘K-S-U.’ If students keep this up, the tradition will remain at K-State sporting events. The student section has regularly shouted […]
MANHATTAN, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Junction City uses big 3rd quarter to down Dodge

JUNCTION CITY–Junction City broke open a tie game in the third quarter, sparked by a TJ Jones punt return for a touchdown, to pull away from Dodge City 42-21, notching their first win of the season Friday at Blue Jay Stadium. The Blue Jays, led by star dual-threat quarterback...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Washburn football picks up win at Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – Linebacker Grant Bruner’s impressive defensive performance led Washburn to a win in its first road game. Washburn beat Central Missouri 40-32 on Thursday. Central Missouri scored first with a touchdown run on the opening drive, to put the Mules up 7-0. The Ichabods responded later in the first with a touchdown […]
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#What I Am
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (9/9/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 2 of high school football, including Hayden’s win over Silver Lake in 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekTOPEKA-HAYDEN 43SILVER LAKE 10 SEAMAN 70KC TURNER 0 WASHBURN RURAL 28DE SOTO 21 LIBERAL 53EMPORIA 0 DODGE CITY 21JUNCTION CITY 42 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 46LANSING 23 WAMEGO 34MARYSVILLE 7 […]
TOPEKA, KS
prepskc.com

Highland Park holds off Schlagle

Schlagle head coach Cernyn Macon was hot. Visiting Highland Park had just scored its second touchdown of the first quarter on a fake punt and Macon was not happy. After the Scots' Tre Richardson zigged, zagged and sprinted his way 68 yards to the end zone, Macon had a few choice words for his defense, and questioned the side judge about what the official saw on the play.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KVOE

Emporia State University seeking Kansas Board of Regents approval for proposed framework aimed at addressing ongoing fiscal and enrollment needs

With an ever-changing education landscape coupled with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing decline in enrollment, Emporia State University is looking to utilize a recently extended tool through the Kansas Board of Regents to “realign” the university’s focus moving forward. As part of...
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBW

Bettis Asphalt to start mill, overlay project on busy Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will start a mill and overlay project on a few busy Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 12, Bettis Asphalt will start the SW McAlister, 19th St., Moundview mill and overlay project. The City noted that the project will involve...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Beware: Evergy telling residents to hang up, ‘immediately call us’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy is warning residents that reports of scam calls, especially calls claiming to be customer service representatives, are happening. In a tweet Tuesday morning, Every warns customers to ‘Beware of Scammers’. Scammers are trying to get customers to give them personal information, including credit card information. The call warns residents their power […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Designs by Sharon owner passes away

Longtime local florist Sharon Ewing has passed away. Ewing passed away Monday, according to family members. She started Designs by Sharon in downtown Emporia in 1993 and had 45 years of florist experience at the time of her death. Service arrangements are pending.
KSNT News

Mainline lawsuit settled against White Lakes Mall owner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The case between Mainline Printing Inc. and the owners of White Lakes Mall was settled Wednesday morning days before a bench trial could begin. According to court records, Mainline Printing sued the property owner, KDL, for damages following a fire at the abandoned mall on Dec. 29, 2020. According to court records, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Teen arrested for biting, kicking local officer

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 16-year-old girl was arrested for battery and interference after running from officers. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were sent to Manhattan High School to look into a report of a runaway female student. It happened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities found the teen at a home near the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
69K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy