ESPN
Atletico hit four to see off Celta in LaLiga
Atletico Madrid clinically brushed aside Celta Vigo 4-1 at the Metropolitano in LaLiga on Saturday. Strikes from Angel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Carrasco and an Unai Nunez own goal completed the win for Diego Simeone's side. They now have 10 points and trail leaders Barcelona by three points. -...
MLS・
ESPN
Neymar's strike and Donnarumma's penalty heroics take PSG top with win against Brest
Neymar scored his eighth goal of the season in Ligue 1 as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday to extend their unbeaten start and reclaim top spot. The result, secured after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a late penalty from Islam Slimani, means Christophe Galtier's side...
MLS・
ESPN
After shining against Manchester United, one-time Barcelona and Real Madrid prospect Takefusa Kubo could be finally ready to make his mark
At the age of just 21, Takefusa Kubo has already compiled quite the footballing resume -- even if he may not be an instantly recognisable name to the average fan. After all, how many can count both Barcelona and Real Madrid among their former clubs?. But having been forced to...
ESPN
Carlos Sainz joins Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton on Italian GP grid penalty list
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will drop to the rear end of the grid for the Italian Grand Prix as he joined the growing list of drivers taking an engine change penalty. The nature of Monza's circuit, which features long straights and overtaking opportunities, is seen as a place where the impact of grid penalties on a driver's final result can be minimised.
ESPN
Nice, Cologne kicks off late, person critically injured after crowd trouble
The Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne kicked off almost an hour late after crowd trouble erupted in the stands at the Allianz Riviera stadium in southern France and left one in critical care on Thursday. Governing body UEFA said the match was "delayed due to crowd disturbance,"...
UEFA・
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe drops out of Davis Cup matches after semifinal run at US Open
NEW YORK -- US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe's withdrawal Saturday. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows,...
ESPN
UK sports events suspended in show of respect after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Several sporting events in Britain have been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday, with tributes made in her honour throughout the sports world. On Friday, all football fixtures this weekend, including the Premier League, English Football...
NFL・
