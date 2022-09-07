Money moves fast in the world of startups, and business founders need to be ready to seize the opportunity to secure funding when it presents itself. At the very early stages of the business journey, this means interfacing with investors who have an interest in round-one funding, with an eye on outsized returns. These figures are known as angel investors, and they can truly be the saving grace for a company getting off the ground. Appealing to angel investors isn’t easy or intuitive, however. Founders need to polish their business plans and present themselves in the best possible light to get the...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO