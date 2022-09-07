Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Man allegedly stole wallet from local retail store, deputies say
ROME- A man from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a felony offense in the wake of a larceny investigation, police say. Philip C. Domenico, 63, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with felony grand larceny in the fourth-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman accused of felony grand larceny, forgery charges in Lowville: NYSP
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is faced with two felony charges in the wake of a forgery investigation last month, authorities say. Amy K. Rogers, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Rogers is officially charged with one felony count each of grand larceny in the third-degree and forgery in the second-degree (deed/will/contract).
Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified
Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
cnycentral.com
Main suspect in theft of guns in Utica arrested in Herkimer
Syracuse, NY — A man wanted for crimes in Utica was arrested in Herkimer on Thursday. The Utica Warrants Unit received information that 22-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Herkimer police responded and chased down Linen until they caught him. Linen was wanted for two outstanding burglary...
localsyr.com
Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Lyncourt
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man has died after crashing a motorcycle early Saturday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Court Street near Roxford Road North and Wayland Road in Lyncourt. Deputies say a 27-year-old man was...
Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack
11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
wxhc.com
Sheriff Asking for Public Assistance Regarding Larceny
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance regarding a grand larceny of a 2006 Kawasaki Brute Force 750cc ATV, light gray (or silver) that had occurred on Pease Hill Rd in the Town of Cuyler. It is believed that the larceny occurred on Monday, August 29th late...
Ex-husband and son break Syracuse mom’s arms, brutalize her boyfriend, police say
Syracuse N.Y. — A son and father broke into a Syracuse home and brutally attacked the son’s mother and her boyfriend, breaking her arms and leaving the man in critical condition, police said in court documents. The two men beat them both with a 45-pound workout plate, police...
CNY police officer hospitalized after being repeatedly punched by man acting erratically
Update: The village has identified the officer who was injured as William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and will be released from the hospital this afternoon, according to Village Administrator Jeremy Ryan said. Original report. Canastota, N.Y. -- A Madison County police officer is recovering in the hospital...
Utica Police announced the arrest of an automotive employee who stole $8,000 from business
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department is investigating after a local business reported the...
Brothers Dead: Oswego County Murder/Suicide in Hastings Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a murder suicide in Oswego County. Troopers were called to a home located at 7 Speach Drive in the Central Square neighborhood in the town of Hastings, New York at approximately 12:58pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 for a report of a shooting inside of the home.
NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man violates order of protection; gets into ‘physical altercation’
A City of Cortland man violated an order of protection and engaged in a “physical altercation” in the Town of Cortlandville last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, prior to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers responded to a “domestic...
cnycentral.com
Officer left injured after falling off an outdoor walkway at Marcy Corrections Facility
Oneida County, N.Y. — A corrections officer has a fractured elbow after chasing an inmate was acting erratically at the Marcy Correctional Facility. On August 31st, an officer assigned to the gymnasium noticed an inmate was acting erratically and yelling at other inmates. The officer ordered the inmate into...
Cell Phone Store Assault – Utica Cops Arrest Woman and Teen for Attacking Store Rep
Technology is great when it's working as intended. When it doesn't, it can be extremely frustrating. That seems to be what led up to what Utica cops are calling an assault and subsequent theft from a cell phone store on the 1000 block of Court Street. Officers were called to...
Madison County assistant district attorney to resign following alleged drug overdose
CAZENOVIA — On Friday, Aug. 5, Madison County District Attorney (DA) William Gabor announced in a statement that a member of his office had offered his resignation following “a life-threatening incident” in the Town of Nelson on July 30, 2022. According to a statement issued by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 5, deputies […]
2 lawyers and judge died during ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case. She just pleaded, case sealed
Syracuse, NY — A former principal of a Syracuse elementary school has fought for eight years to avoid a criminal conviction after lying to a grand jury about ordering a student placed in an illegal time-out room in 2014. Laura Vieira-Suarez’s long battle to clear her name paid off...
flackbroadcasting.com
Driver escapes from rollover accident in town of Western
ONEIDA COUNTY- The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a Wednesday afternoon rollover accident in the town of Western managed to escape the wreckage, authorities say. It was around 3:10 p.m. when Western Fire Department was notified of an accident at the intersection of Main Street and State Route 46.
Wrench Thrown into Alleged Plot to Steal Auto Repair Cash in Utica
An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts. Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.
cnycentral.com
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
