Utica, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Man allegedly stole wallet from local retail store, deputies say

ROME- A man from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a felony offense in the wake of a larceny investigation, police say. Philip C. Domenico, 63, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with felony grand larceny in the fourth-degree.
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local woman accused of felony grand larceny, forgery charges in Lowville: NYSP

LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is faced with two felony charges in the wake of a forgery investigation last month, authorities say. Amy K. Rogers, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Rogers is officially charged with one felony count each of grand larceny in the third-degree and forgery in the second-degree (deed/will/contract).
LOWVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified

Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Main suspect in theft of guns in Utica arrested in Herkimer

Syracuse, NY — A man wanted for crimes in Utica was arrested in Herkimer on Thursday. The Utica Warrants Unit received information that 22-year-old Dayquan Linen was in the Herkimer area. Herkimer police responded and chased down Linen until they caught him. Linen was wanted for two outstanding burglary...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Lyncourt

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man has died after crashing a motorcycle early Saturday morning, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Court Street near Roxford Road North and Wayland Road in Lyncourt. Deputies say a 27-year-old man was...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Canastota Police officer named in Wednesday attack

11:23 a.m. Thursday 9/8/2022– According to Canastota Police, the officer attacked Wednesday afternoon in Canastota is William Preuss. He underwent surgery on his eye and is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, 9-8-22. CANASTOTA, N.Y. – (WSYR-TV) – A Canastota police officer is in the hospital after police said he was violently […]
CANASTOTA, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Asking for Public Assistance Regarding Larceny

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance regarding a grand larceny of a 2006 Kawasaki Brute Force 750cc ATV, light gray (or silver) that had occurred on Pease Hill Rd in the Town of Cuyler. It is believed that the larceny occurred on Monday, August 29th late...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WWLP

NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Driver escapes from rollover accident in town of Western

ONEIDA COUNTY- The driver of a vehicle that was involved in a Wednesday afternoon rollover accident in the town of Western managed to escape the wreckage, authorities say. It was around 3:10 p.m. when Western Fire Department was notified of an accident at the intersection of Main Street and State Route 46.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Wrench Thrown into Alleged Plot to Steal Auto Repair Cash in Utica

An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts. Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.

