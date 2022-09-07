ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Final Trailer for 'Andor,' the New Star Wars Rebel Origin Story

We're just weeks away from Andor's three-episode Sept. 21 premiere, when the early days of Star Wars' darkly heroic rebel spy will be revealed. The Disney Plus show takes place five years before 2016 spinoff film Rogue One, as the Galactic Empire tightens its iron grip on the galaxy in the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie

When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
Cinemablend

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse

The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry

Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com

Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed

It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jude Law admits he’s been ‘awestruck’ working on ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

For the first 20 years of his career, Jude Law wasn’t exactly known for showing up in a myriad of blockbuster franchises, but over the last decade he’s become a regular fixture on the big screen in a string of big budget studio-backed productions, and he’s even heading to streaming with a key role in Disney Plus series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo

The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
