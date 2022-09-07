Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans will never forgive the worst part of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’
Some things in pop culture are especially hard to forget. Case in point: there’s a part of the Disney Plus show, The Book of Boba Fett, that rubbed fans the wrong way: the colorful biker gang. Over on the subreddit r/StarWars, fans didn’t hold back. Before we get...
CNET
See the Final Trailer for 'Andor,' the New Star Wars Rebel Origin Story
We're just weeks away from Andor's three-episode Sept. 21 premiere, when the early days of Star Wars' darkly heroic rebel spy will be revealed. The Disney Plus show takes place five years before 2016 spinoff film Rogue One, as the Galactic Empire tightens its iron grip on the galaxy in the time between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are furious with Feige after no new Wanda news surfaces at D23
Not only did Marvel fans (kind of) get their hopes dashed at D23 after hearing rumors that the Scarlet Witch herself Elizabeth Olsen was supposed to be in attendance, now they have to deal with the fact there’s no news about the famous property at all. There was a...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds’ best-reviewed movie ever (that fans couldn’t stand) gets lucky on streaming
You can barely turn around without seeing actor, superhero, producer, soccer team owner, gin magnate, advertising executive, cyber security investor, and mobile service provider Ryan Reynolds these days, with the 45 year-old sticking his fingers into an increasing number of pies on a regular basis. Now firmly cemented as one...
The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away
If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney’s live-action ‘Pinocchio’ gets a Rotten Tomatoes score to make a real boy cry
Disney Plus Day has delivered a ton of new content to the Mouse House’s streaming platform, from the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder to Brie Larson’s new docuseries Growing Up. The supposed jewel in the crown of today’s celebratory offerings, though, is Pinocchio, the “live-action” remake of the studio’s beloved 1940 animated classic. Unfortunately, the movie’s opening Rotten Tomatoes score is now here, and if you said it doesn’t put you off at least a little, your nose would be growing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
New ‘Assassin's Creed’ Will Be Set Where Fans Have Always Wanted
Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase revealed a huge amount of news for the stealth and RPG franchise. From officially revealing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, to announcing the final story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there’s plenty for fans to be excited about. However, the real highlight of the show was Codename Red.
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC diehards have surprisingly reasonable opinions on a Matt Reeves ‘Justice League’ movie
To give any ounce of thought to the future of DC Comics screen adaptations is to tango with powers most unforgiving; with Batgirl having vanished into the abyss, to say nothing of the ruthless purging by the CW, it seems DC fans have some dark days ahead. Speaking of dark,...
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga. The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season...
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodthirsty Marvel lovers delight in gory ‘The Avengers’ moment we never noticed
It’s been a decade since the very first Avengers flick released, and in that time the film has become an all-time favorite for fans of the MCU. The film has its flaws, as does pretty much anything, but it persists as one of Marvel’s best releases. It marks the first time the MCU brought its various heroes together as a team, and scenes and dialogue from the film continue to be heavily referenced by fans — and even by other corners of the MCU. The film also sports some pretty gory moments, as pointed out by Reddit user ParameciaAntic.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Incredible Hulk’ villain confirmed to return in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Having been shut out of canon for so long, the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cracked the door open, but Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader has just waltzed right on through to become part of the cast for Captain America: New World Order.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aghast after forgotten MCU character returns for ‘Captain America: New World Order’
While we didn’t get a trailer for Captain America: New World Order, Marvel Studios did unveil the principal cast. That was enough to get fans’ imaginations rolling, especially seeing Tim Blake Nelson making his return to the Marvel fold. This will be the fourth overall Captain America film,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sickeningly overstuffed horror comedy throws the kitchen sink at the streaming Top 10
Mixing horror and comedy has been a staple part of the cinematic diet for decades, but 2015’s Freaks of Nature is a glaring example of what happens when adding too many ingredients creates a sickly feeling, as opposed to satisfaction. As far as high concepts go, director Robbie Pickering...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jude Law admits he’s been ‘awestruck’ working on ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
For the first 20 years of his career, Jude Law wasn’t exactly known for showing up in a myriad of blockbuster franchises, but over the last decade he’s become a regular fixture on the big screen in a string of big budget studio-backed productions, and he’s even heading to streaming with a key role in Disney Plus series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
