Jason Oppenheim felt 'overwhelmed' trying to keep old romance with Chrishell secret
After dating Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim is now coupling up with model Marie-Lou Nurk. A year on, the realtor reflected on his time in a relationship with his co-star. Selling Sunset‘s president and founder of The Oppenheim Group is “happy every day” in his romance with his Parisian beau. Remembering his secret romance with Chrishell, he said at the time he felt ‘overwhelmed’.
Look Back at the Best Emmys Couple Style Moments Through the Years
There's no slay like a couples slay. Through the years, Hollywood's hottest and most beloved couples have brought their fashion A-game to the Emmy Awards red carpet. Whether it's a romantic debut or a sweet PDA sighting, we live for a coordinated lovebird moment. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade make stepping out in style look […]
Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's Live Red Carpet Show at the 2022 Emmys
Join PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12 It's time for TV's biggest night, and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are here to capture every glamorous moment. Join hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons for PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. We will be on-hand to watch TV's biggest stars live as they arrive at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Watch the show above or on PEOPLE's social channels. Some of the biggest nominees at this year's Emmy Awards include Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus. In the acting categories, Jason Sudeikis, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Strong and Bob Odenkirk all have nominations. RELATED: See the Full List of the 2022 Emmy Nominations PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12. The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause blasts claims she's fake after Twitter backlash
Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause lashed out at claims she’s fake after a fan of the Netflix hit labeled her the “biggest b***h on the show”. The Oppenheim Group real estate agent took to Twitter to say she enjoys clearing up misconceptions about her. It came after...
Chrishell Stause switches up her usual blonde hair for natural roots
Chrishell Stause has gone back to basics by going back to her natural brown roots while filming new movie A Rose For Her Grave. The usual glammed-up Chrishell with blonde waves on Selling Sunset was left in season 5…. She landed an acting role for the new Lifetime movie, and...
Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover
Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Does Lisa Rinna wear a wig or is her iconic look au natural?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been brimming with drama over the past two years. The latest season of the show kicked off on May 11th 2022 and saw the return of Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and co. The ladies on the show have some of the highest net worths of all the housewives across the Bravo franchise. It seems that with that level of fame and money comes a whole lot of criticism.
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Celebrates Physical Transformation With Before & After Photo
Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus revealed how much healthier he is both physically and mentally after a rather difficult year. The 33-year-old musician took to his Twitter on Wednesday, August 17 to share side-by-side shirtless photos of himself; one before the transformation journey and one after, where he clearly looks much more fit (see below).
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway
Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram
Nia Long took to Instagram to show off her blonde box braids and we're loving this new look!
Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES husband Travis Barker while he rocks out on drums
There's no doubt about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying married life! The couple proved they're still PDA strong with a racy video shared on social media in which the Poosh founder, 43, straddled the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday. Writing, "Practice makes...
