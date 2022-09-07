PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hendon Hookier threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, the final one a 28-yard heave to Cedric Tillman in overtime, and No. 24 Tennessee edged No. 17 Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime on Saturday. The Volunteers (2-0) picked up the first significant nonconference win under second-year coach Josh Heupel by relying on Hooker and a defense that was just good enough against a game effort by the Panthers (1-1), who lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to a injury at the end of the first half. Backup Nick Patti essentially played the fourth quarter and overtime on one leg, limping noticeably on every play after absorbing a sack early in the final quarte. But Patti found Jared Wayne for a diving 4-yard touchdown with 2:23 to go in regulation to tie the game. The Volunteers got the ball first in overtime. Hooker appeared to give them the lead with a touchdown run only to have it called back by a penalty. No matter. He dropped back and threw a jump ball to Tillman in the end zone. The 6-foot-3 senior boxed out a Pitt defender to haul it in to put Tennessee in front.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO