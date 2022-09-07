Read full article on original website
Related
Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame fans could live with the Fighting Irish being overpowered in the fourth quarter against then-No. 2 Ohio State. Being pushed around by Marshall is a different story. Notre Dame Stadium is supposed to be a place to shake down the thunder, not where the Thundering Herd celebrate a 26-21 victory. The eighth-ranked Irish led 15-12 when Tyler Buchner ran in for a 1-yard run to open the fourth quarter Saturday, then added a 2-point conversion. It all went downhill from there for Notre Dame (0-2). Marcus Freeman is now the first Irish coach to open his career 0-3. Freeman, the 36-year-old, first-time head coach, was asked whether his inexperience coaching was a factor in the poor start.
Hooker, defense lead No. 24 Tennessee past No. 17 Pitt in OT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hendon Hookier threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns, the final one a 28-yard heave to Cedric Tillman in overtime, and No. 24 Tennessee edged No. 17 Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime on Saturday. The Volunteers (2-0) picked up the first significant nonconference win under second-year coach Josh Heupel by relying on Hooker and a defense that was just good enough against a game effort by the Panthers (1-1), who lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to a injury at the end of the first half. Backup Nick Patti essentially played the fourth quarter and overtime on one leg, limping noticeably on every play after absorbing a sack early in the final quarte. But Patti found Jared Wayne for a diving 4-yard touchdown with 2:23 to go in regulation to tie the game. The Volunteers got the ball first in overtime. Hooker appeared to give them the lead with a touchdown run only to have it called back by a penalty. No matter. He dropped back and threw a jump ball to Tillman in the end zone. The 6-foot-3 senior boxed out a Pitt defender to haul it in to put Tennessee in front.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0