In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
When it comes to bulletproof forms of cinema, Netflix originals are right up there with superhero blockbusters when it comes to finding continued success regardless of what the critics think. Anything bearing the streaming service’s logo that can’t be found anywhere else is virtually guaranteed to make a splash, with End of the Road the latest to hit big in spite of poor reviews.
Ana de Armas is soon making her debut as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde, an NC-17 movie that doesn’t sugarcoat anything when it comes to the sexually charged and sometimes violent life of the blonde bombshell. This is the first NC-17 movie to ever grace the streaming...
The new Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick is roaring up with ticket sales and is near another box office milestone. Cruise is playing his character Maverick in this sequel to the popular movie that also starred Val Kilmer. We get a chance to see Kilmer again in this sequel, too. But we’re talking about a mind-blowing milestone for the movie at the box office.
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Mixing horror and comedy has been a staple part of the cinematic diet for decades, but 2015’s Freaks of Nature is a glaring example of what happens when adding too many ingredients creates a sickly feeling, as opposed to satisfaction. As far as high concepts go, director Robbie Pickering...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, and people are watching it to see if Jeff Bezos' money was well spent. Much has been made of this being the most expensive show ever made, and it turns out it's also a good show. Could you imagine if it wasn't? Luckily, that crisis has been averted. LOTR: TROP is obviously No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's list of its top 10 movies and shows on Friday, Sept. 2.
The stratospheric performance of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick this summer ignited hopes that a box-office recovery might finally be in full swing after the pandemic shuttered cinemas. However, a subsequent blockbuster drought has left beleaguered theatre owners praying that the Christmas release of mega-sequels to Avatar and Black Panther will pull them back from the brink.
This just in: a brand new iPhone has been announced. And as always, people are critical of the designs. After years of convincing people that this new iPhone is ‘better’ than the last one, Apple has finally worked the nerve of Steve Jobs’ own daughter, and she’s saying what we’re all thinking.
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Mo Amer, who created and stars in his own Netflix series, Mo, is getting great reviews from critics and audiences alike.
A list of the best shows on Netflix in September 2022, including 'Stranger Things', 'Umbrella Academy', 'Better Call Saul', and many more good Netflix shows.
Ending a stretch of almost three months when Stranger Things was No. 1 or No. 2, The Sandman knocked it down to third place for the week of August 8 to 14. Nielsen said the fantasy drama series won the week with almost 1.4 billion minutes of viewing. After finishing No. 4 in the previous week, The Sandman added about 300 million minutes of watching. Nielsen’s rankings count viewing only via a TV screen for HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video. Results are delivered after about one month’s delay. Movies offered more intrigue than series this week, with Uncharted...
Top Gun: Maverick—which has now been in theaters for over three months—continued its box office dominance over the weekend, all while simultaneously doing the same on VOD. Indeed, per the latest Box Office Mojo update, the Tom Cruise-led critical and commercial juggernaut is now the fifth-highest grossing film in domestic box office history at more than $701 million. The latest box office push for director Joseph Kosinski’s film, which also saw it return to the top spot at the box office for the holiday weekend, was enough to push it past 2018’s Black Panther, which stands at just over $700 million in total domestic box office gross during its run.
For eight years, Marvel Studios has teased its fandom with direct references to the mysterious Man-Thing. As revealed during the D23 Expo’s Werewolf By Night trailer, we will finally see the swamp monster in all his mossy glory on Oct. 7. The black-and-white footage showcased a classic horror-themed romp...
