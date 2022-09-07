Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans electrified by Florence Pugh and the rest of ‘Thunderbolts’ cast
While there was no X-Men, Fantastic Four, or Scarlet Witch movie announcement at Disney’s D23 expo, there was plenty of excitement around a different property: Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie. Studio head Kevin Feige revealed the poster for the new movie, and it featured some familiar MCEU faces, including fan favorite Florence Pugh returning as Yelena Belova.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Marvel reveals first ‘Werewolf by Night’ trailer at D23
At long last, Marvel Studios has confirmed everything we already knew about upcoming Halloween special Werewolf by Night at the D23 Expo, but Kevin Feige has at least bestowed us with the gift of a teaser trailer that looks awesome. As expected, the Disney Plus one-off is going by the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are furious with Feige after no new Wanda news surfaces at D23
Not only did Marvel fans (kind of) get their hopes dashed at D23 after hearing rumors that the Scarlet Witch herself Elizabeth Olsen was supposed to be in attendance, now they have to deal with the fact there’s no news about the famous property at all. There was a...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23
The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ details revealed at D23
As the first chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five, there’s a lot riding on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, not least of all the presence of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, making his first proper appearance as the franchise’s newest big bad after debuting as He Who Remains in Loki.
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-teased Marvel character will lumber into the MCU next month
For eight years, Marvel Studios has teased its fandom with direct references to the mysterious Man-Thing. As revealed during the D23 Expo’s Werewolf By Night trailer, we will finally see the swamp monster in all his mossy glory on Oct. 7. The black-and-white footage showcased a classic horror-themed romp...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Incredible Hulk’ villain confirmed to return in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Having been shut out of canon for so long, the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cracked the door open, but Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader has just waltzed right on through to become part of the cast for Captain America: New World Order.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aghast after forgotten MCU character returns for ‘Captain America: New World Order’
While we didn’t get a trailer for Captain America: New World Order, Marvel Studios did unveil the principal cast. That was enough to get fans’ imaginations rolling, especially seeing Tim Blake Nelson making his return to the Marvel fold. This will be the fourth overall Captain America film,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ fans are once again asking for new footage
Yet again, Marvel has teased their upcoming movie set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Yet again, they refused to show anyone outside of the room. The footage for the upcoming MCU project was shown at the Marvel Studios showcase at the D23 Expo. After Black...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans will never forgive the worst part of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’
Some things in pop culture are especially hard to forget. Case in point: there’s a part of the Disney Plus show, The Book of Boba Fett, that rubbed fans the wrong way: the colorful biker gang. Over on the subreddit r/StarWars, fans didn’t hold back. Before we get...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fails to reveal ‘Fantastic Four’ cast, leaving fans feeling less than… you know
Bad news, guys. Against all expectations, Marvel Studios did not reveal the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at its D23 Expo presentation this Saturday. In the days leading up to the big event, the internet at large was convinced that Kevin Feige was going to introduce the latest incarnations of Marvel’s First Family, leading to endless speculation over who might be our new Reed, Johnny, Ben, and Sue. Alas, it all came to nothing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Kate Bishop stans want to know why their girl wasn’t at D23
It was an eventful D23 expo, with a whole lot of announcements for Marvel fans about upcoming properties. However, an important part of the story was missing. Fans were upset about the lack of announcements for marquee titles like X-Men and the Fantastic Four, but they also missed another Marvel newbie: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) from Hawkeye.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sickeningly overstuffed horror comedy throws the kitchen sink at the streaming Top 10
Mixing horror and comedy has been a staple part of the cinematic diet for decades, but 2015’s Freaks of Nature is a glaring example of what happens when adding too many ingredients creates a sickly feeling, as opposed to satisfaction. As far as high concepts go, director Robbie Pickering...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are 10 actors who can play Professor X in the MCU
Professor Charles Xavier remains one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. The leader of the mutant team, the X-Men, and the headmaster of his school for mutants has been loved by comic book fans for decades. Over the years, Professor X has been portrayed by the incomparable...
wegotthiscovered.com
A frustratingly subpar supernatural horror sequel fulfills its destiny on Netflix
In all honesty, there was nowhere else for It: Chapter Two to go but down, after the first installment in Andy Muschietti’s two-part Stephen King extravaganza became a cultural phenomenon. Widely praised by critics and absolutely adored by fans, the terrifying tale that turned Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise into an...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ director revealed at D23, and it’s a familiar MCU face
Marvel has announced the new director for the upcoming Fantastic Four film at the D23 Expo’s Marvel Studios panel. The film is currently slated to be released on Nov. 8, 2024. While Jon Watts, the director of the three MCU Spider-Man films, was attached to direct, he departed the project in April 2022. The new director has been announced, and it is none other than the director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman. Shakman reportedly walked away from a Star Trek project earlier in the year to clear his schedule for Fantastic Four. He also directed many episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia — meaning people’s fan casting of that cast as the Fantastic Four, and Danny DeVito as the Thing, is that much closer to being realized.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ fans are already freaking out as major casting news beckons
The time has almost come, Marvel lovers. After months, nay years, of fancasting, we are very possibly about to find out who has been cast as the MCU’s Fantastic Four this very weekend. One of the biggest announcements rumored to be coming from the superhero studio’s presentation at the D23 Expo this Saturday is the confirmation of the lead cast for 2024’s FF reboot. And, though we’ve still got 24 hours until the news potentially drops, folks are already losing it on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest mundane original ignores bad reviews to hit #1 in 27 countries
When it comes to bulletproof forms of cinema, Netflix originals are right up there with superhero blockbusters when it comes to finding continued success regardless of what the critics think. Anything bearing the streaming service’s logo that can’t be found anywhere else is virtually guaranteed to make a splash, with End of the Road the latest to hit big in spite of poor reviews.
Comments / 0