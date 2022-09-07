ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans electrified by Florence Pugh and the rest of ‘Thunderbolts’ cast

While there was no X-Men, Fantastic Four, or Scarlet Witch movie announcement at Disney’s D23 expo, there was plenty of excitement around a different property: Marvel’s Thunderbolts movie. Studio head Kevin Feige revealed the poster for the new movie, and it featured some familiar MCEU faces, including fan favorite Florence Pugh returning as Yelena Belova.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Marvel reveals first ‘Werewolf by Night’ trailer at D23

At long last, Marvel Studios has confirmed everything we already knew about upcoming Halloween special Werewolf by Night at the D23 Expo, but Kevin Feige has at least bestowed us with the gift of a teaser trailer that looks awesome. As expected, the Disney Plus one-off is going by the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23

The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ details revealed at D23

As the first chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five, there’s a lot riding on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, not least of all the presence of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, making his first proper appearance as the franchise’s newest big bad after debuting as He Who Remains in Loki.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A long-teased Marvel character will lumber into the MCU next month

For eight years, Marvel Studios has teased its fandom with direct references to the mysterious Man-Thing. As revealed during the D23 Expo’s Werewolf By Night trailer, we will finally see the swamp monster in all his mossy glory on Oct. 7. The black-and-white footage showcased a classic horror-themed romp...
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fails to reveal ‘Fantastic Four’ cast, leaving fans feeling less than… you know

Bad news, guys. Against all expectations, Marvel Studios did not reveal the cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot at its D23 Expo presentation this Saturday. In the days leading up to the big event, the internet at large was convinced that Kevin Feige was going to introduce the latest incarnations of Marvel’s First Family, leading to endless speculation over who might be our new Reed, Johnny, Ben, and Sue. Alas, it all came to nothing.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kate Bishop stans want to know why their girl wasn’t at D23

It was an eventful D23 expo, with a whole lot of announcements for Marvel fans about upcoming properties. However, an important part of the story was missing. Fans were upset about the lack of announcements for marquee titles like X-Men and the Fantastic Four, but they also missed another Marvel newbie: Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) from Hawkeye.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here are 10 actors who can play Professor X in the MCU

Professor Charles Xavier remains one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. The leader of the mutant team, the X-Men, and the headmaster of his school for mutants has been loved by comic book fans for decades. Over the years, Professor X has been portrayed by the incomparable...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fantastic Four’ director revealed at D23, and it’s a familiar MCU face

Marvel has announced the new director for the upcoming Fantastic Four film at the D23 Expo’s Marvel Studios panel. The film is currently slated to be released on Nov. 8, 2024. While Jon Watts, the director of the three MCU Spider-Man films, was attached to direct, he departed the project in April 2022. The new director has been announced, and it is none other than the director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman. Shakman reportedly walked away from a Star Trek project earlier in the year to clear his schedule for Fantastic Four. He also directed many episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia — meaning people’s fan casting of that cast as the Fantastic Four, and Danny DeVito as the Thing, is that much closer to being realized.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fantastic Four’ fans are already freaking out as major casting news beckons

The time has almost come, Marvel lovers. After months, nay years, of fancasting, we are very possibly about to find out who has been cast as the MCU’s Fantastic Four this very weekend. One of the biggest announcements rumored to be coming from the superhero studio’s presentation at the D23 Expo this Saturday is the confirmation of the lead cast for 2024’s FF reboot. And, though we’ve still got 24 hours until the news potentially drops, folks are already losing it on social media.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest mundane original ignores bad reviews to hit #1 in 27 countries

When it comes to bulletproof forms of cinema, Netflix originals are right up there with superhero blockbusters when it comes to finding continued success regardless of what the critics think. Anything bearing the streaming service’s logo that can’t be found anywhere else is virtually guaranteed to make a splash, with End of the Road the latest to hit big in spite of poor reviews.
TV & VIDEOS

