ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘You’re getting a bit of Dr Dre’: Therese Coffey’s alarm interrupts interview

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxAKn_0hlCVCjE00

One of Therese Coffey’s first interviews as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary was interrupted when her alarm went off on air.

But it was no regular alarm – her phone started blaring Dr Dre’s hit Still D.R.E.

The 50-year-old was being interviewed on LBC Radio on Wednesday morning when listeners were unexpectedly treated to the US rapper’s tune.

Ms Coffey, who was appointed Liz Truss’s deputy a day earlier, was answering questions on her new central role in Government when she had to cut off interviewer Nick Ferrari mid-question.

As she reached for her mobile, Ferrari asked: “Are you alright over there? You got a phone ringing, you okay?”

Ms Coffey said: “I’ve just realised my alarm is going off on my phone.”

Ferrari asked: “Oh my goodness, what is the alarm for?”

The Deputy PM replied: “You’re getting a bit of Dr Dre. It’s just an 8 o’clock alarm, sorry, let me just turn that off,” as the rapper’s 1999 hit with Snoop Dogg rang out.

“That’s fantastic – Dr Coffey with Dr Dre as the Health Secretary. It just gets better and better,” the broadcaster said.

Ms Coffey, who has a PhD in chemistry, is known to be a music aficionado and karaoke enthusiast – an interest she has in common with her close friend Ms Truss.

Perhaps her choice of 8am alarm tone reveals what kind of music she likes to sing along to at her famous boozy karaoke parties at Westminster.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Charles tells PM that mother’s death was ‘moment I have been dreading’

Charles has told Liz Truss that the death of his mother was “the moment I have been dreading”.The Prime Minister had her first audience with the new King following his return to Buckingham Palace from Balmoral.Ms Truss, who only took office this week, curtsied as she was shown in to meet Charles for the first of what will be regular weekly encounters.As she offered her condolences, the King shook her hand and thanked her, saying: “You are very kind for coming – I know how busy you are.”He added: “But it’s been so touching this afternoon when we arrived...
U.K.
The Independent

College professor under fire for Queen’s death tweet stands by criticism of monarchy

The college professor whose tweet hoping Queen Elizabeth II had an “excruciating” death is standing by her criticism of the monarchy after her comments were condemned by Carnegie Mellon University and she faced a racist and misogynistic backlash.Dr Uju Anya tweeted on Thursday: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”The tweet was removed by Twitter for violating platform policies, but not before a backlash began, including a response from Amazon found Jeff Bezos.Dr Anya followed up her initial tweet with another post, stating: “If anyone expects me...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Liz Truss calls time on ‘dress down’ government and brings back ties

Liz Truss will bring back the mandatory wearing of ties for staff in No 10 as she seeks to stamp her authority in office and distance herself from the Boris Johnson era, it has been reported.Dominic Cummings, one of the former prime minister's top aides, was often pictured in Downing Street wearing casual clothes, shunning shirts and suits, opting for a more laid-back style.But the new prime minister is said to be keen to move away from what critics described as her predecessor’s "chaotic" No 10 operation, which was embroiled in a slew of scandals.Ms Truss, who today set...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy