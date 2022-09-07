ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges

By Pat Hurst
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aw1sT_0hlCVBqV00

Ryan Giggs will go on trial for a second time after a judge ruled he is to face a re-trial on domestic violence charges.

The former Manchester United winger had been on trial for four weeks, but last week, following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1 2020.

During a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court the judge approved a prosecution application for a second trial.

Giggs was excused attendance.

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told Judge Hilary Manley: “We do seek a re-trial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.

“Consequently we do invite you to fix a date for the re-trial of this matter.”

Judge Manley fixed a trial date, on the next date available to both prosecution and defence lawyers, of July 31 2023 for a trial estimated to last three or four weeks.

Giggs will remain on bail until the trial next year.

A further pre-trial hearing was set for July 3 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 41, is cleared of sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking George Floyd after judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time

A female West Mercia police officer has been cleared of sending offensive messages mocking George Floyd after a judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time. Pc Joann Jinks, 41, was facing trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court today but Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram formally found her not guilty of three charges of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network following the administrative blunder and subsequent legal argument.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Actor Stephen Tompkinson, 56, will face trial next year after pleading not guilty to GBH in 'self defence' attack that 'left victim with a fractured skull and unable to work'

British actor Stephen Tompkinson is to face trial next year after appearing in court today and denying a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The 56-year-old, best known for playing on-screen detective Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime drama series DCI Banks, now faces a jury trial due to start next May.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
The Independent

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman

A police officer who left a woman fearing for her life as he tried to rape her will not have his jail term increased after Court of Appeal judges concluded it was “not unduly lenient”.Ernesto Ceraldi, 44, who has since resigned from Greater Manchester Police, was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court in June after earlier pleading guilty to attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.The court heard his victim was throttled, punched and had her hair pulled.His jail term was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) under...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in organised crime crackdown

Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Merseyside Police said it had made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles. It comes after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Manchester United#Violent Crime#Manchester Crown Court
The Independent

Killer police officer Wayne Couzens appears in court over flashing allegations

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has appeared in court to face two allegations of flashing.The 49-year-old offered no indication of plea to charges relating to the alleged incidents, which are said to have taken place in June 2015 and November 2020.In the first, he is accused of driving through Dover with the lower half of his body undressed, the court heard.In the second alleged incident, he is accused of exposing himself to a female cyclist.Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March last year, when he was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Defendants accused of violent crimes released from prison due to barristers’ strike delays

New justice secretary Brandon Lewis is to meet with striking barristers for the first time, amid mounting pressure over judges’ decisions to free prisoners including alleged violent offenders waiting too long for trials.His predecessor, Dominic Raab, refused to negotiate with members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) through months of escalating action over government fees for defending people who cannot afford legal representation.The stalemate has culminated in an indefinite strike, disrupting thousands of court cases amid record backlogs that were already seeing trials scheduled into 2024.Kirsty Brimelow QC, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, said: “I look forward to meeting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

South Shields stab killer guilty of manslaughter

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing another man to death. Faisel David Ames Abdou, known as Fise, was attacked at an address in Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, in March and died in hospital. Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Shaun Riches was convicted of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dylan Holliday: Teen jailed for stabbing 16-year-old boy to death

A teenager has been jailed for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy. Dylan Holliday was knifed 13 times in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in August 2021. Jamal Waddell, 17, was convicted of manslaughter in August and was sentenced to 12 years in prison with four on licence at Coventry Crown Court on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
The Independent

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence at GBH trial, court told

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence when he goes on trial charged with grievous bodily harm, a court has heard.The 56-year-old, who is best known for playing the title role in TV crime drama DCI Banks, is due to go on trial at Newcastle Crown Court next year.The clerk of the court said the particulars of the offence are that Tompkinson “unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm” on a man named Karl Poole on May 30 last year.The actor, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, entered a clear “not guilty” plea to the charge during a brief hearing...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Leeds: Preacher sentenced for harassing transgender woman

A Christian preacher has been given a community order for harassing a transgender woman in Leeds city centre. David McConnell, 41, of Flockton, Wakefield, was preaching in Briggate in June 2021 when he made comments about "adulterers, drunkards, homosexuals". When challenged by the woman, McConnell referred to her repeatedly as...
WORLD
BBC

Manchester IRA 1996 bomb: Man released after arrest

A man who was arrested in connection with the 1996 Manchester IRA bombing has been released without charge. He was held on suspicion of terrorism at Birmingham Airport on Thursday but has now been released from custody, Greater Manchester Police said. No-one was killed in the blast however about 250...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man arrested over Manchester street attack on Sikh priest

A man has been arrested after a Sikh priest was "left for dead" in an attack in Manchester city centre more than two months ago. The 62-year-old man remains in hospital after he was found unconscious in the middle of Tib Street on the evening of 23 June. The suspect,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

836K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy