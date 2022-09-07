Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Lander University professor comforts crying classroom 'visitor,' offering 'Compassion in Class'
GREENWOOD, S.C. — (This article was submitted to WYFF4.com by Karen Petit, Writer, University Relations and Publications, Lander University.) The challenges of a college math class can reduce many students to tears. But when a visitor to Dr. Samuel Reed’s class at Lander University began crying, he did the...
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Mentoring Collaborative bringing groups together to find mentors
When it comes to youth mentoring, Greenville is lacking volunteers. Started in 2018, Greenville Mentoring Collaborative works to steer youth away from becoming another statistic through the help of community and partner organizations. “It grew out of our need of having trouble identifying mentors for at-risk youth coming out of...
FedEx to host hiring event in Spartanburg on Monday
FedEx Ground will host a hiring event Monday in Spartanburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Learn about Greenville, SC, and Get Some Sweet Treats on this Downtown Greenville Family Tour
Visiting or moving to Greenville, SC, and want to know more about its history and lovely downtown? Or maybe you just want to learn more about this wonderful city you call home? We’ve got just the tour for you. And it’s family-friendly! Thanks to World Explorers for inviting us to review their downtown Greenville tour.
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson football player joins new team
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced the former Clemson Tigers football player has joined their team. Police say Tayquon Johnson will join the department as a police officer. Johnson was a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021...
gsabusiness.com
Hotel with ties to Dabo Swinney opens in downtown Clemson
The Shepherd Hotel has opened its doors in downtown Clemson. The six-story white brick building at 110 Sloan St., which is located between College Avenue and Sloan Street, features a restaurant called Delish Sisters and a lobby with a grand spiral staircase, according to a news release. The hotel also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Lewis Barbecue Opens Second Location in Greenville Next Week
It’s been over six years since brisket mania took over Charleston, South Carolina, with the opening of Lewis Barbecue, and now it's time for Greenville, South Carolina, to get a taste of smoky, fatty goodness. The second outpost of Lewis Barbecue will open at 214 Rutherford Street on Wednesday, September 14.
thepaladin.news
Honoring Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming
After Furman's desegregation in 1965, Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming paved the way for black women at the university. In their time at Furman, both Reece and Flemming worked in the Furman and Greenville communities to fight inequalities and pave the way for future Furman students of color. Following...
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
FOX Carolina
‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourislandnews.com
M-A-N-N-I-N-G, we are family
By the time you read this, I likely will have returned from a visit home to the Upstate of South Carolina for the Labor Day weekend and to participate in the 40th annual family reunion for my great grandfather and his descendants. William and Geneva Manning had 10 children, of...
FOX Carolina
Tracking endangered loved ones to end in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A free service that helps some of the most vulnerable in the community will no longer be offered in Greenville County. Project Lifesaver is a device that allows you to track loved ones with autism, dementia, and Alzheimer’s in case they wander off. Due to funding and lack of participation, the service is ending.
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
shakinthesouthland.com
ACC Power Rankings: Welcome Back
#1 Clemson (1-0) Next Game: 9/10 vs Furman, 3:30 PM ACC Network. I mean yeah, it was tight for a while, but I think anyone would be content with a 31-point win over a conference rival on the road in week 1. Ugly at times, but fortunately we have two good weeks at home with non-conference games that can be used to clean some stuff up before heading into the Wake Forest game. Cade Klubnik’s drive was super impressive. I definitely want to see him get at least a full quarter against Furman. Not ready to count out DJ yet. He had some solid moments and showed improvement over last year. All in all, a lot to build on.
furman.edu
Buffalo lawyer plans Food Equity Summit to lead in closing ‘grocery gap’
Buffalo, New York, attorney and activist Kevin Gaughan is leading a Food Equity Summit Oct. 12 to make headway toward closing the “grocery gap” in East Buffalo and other minority urban communities. Tragically, it was the May 14 mass shooting at East Buffalo’s Tops supermarket that brought more attention to food inequity in the area. For the summit, Gaughan has tapped local and national experts, including Furman University’s Kenneth Kolb, professor and chair of the Department of Sociology, and author of “Retail Inequality: Reframing the Food Desert Debate.” Learn more in an article appearing in The Buffalo News.
Clemson vs. Furman football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, time
Clemson vs. Furman football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ACC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowFurman: This one has all the makings of a nice, cozy early season ...
WYFF4.com
Butterfly release ceremony symbolizes letting go of trauma
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A 'Release the Trauma Within' butterfly release ceremony was held at Leath Correctional Institution for Women on Friday at the facility. According to Associate Warden Michele Carter, Leath Correctional Institution is home to around 500 women. Carter said many if not most of the women have experienced some form of trauma during their lifetime.
wach.com
One dead after collision in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
Comments / 0