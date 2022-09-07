Read full article on original website
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
Home repair tech platform expanding nationwide from Charleston
A few years ago, our next guest’s company was busy providing Lowcountry real estate agents with contractor repair services. Then, maybe during a light bulb replacement, they got the idea to create a nationwide technology platform that would accomplish the same thing while, at the same time, expanding their customer base to include homeowners and investors. Mike Switzer interviews Paul Dorney, chief technology officer at PunchlistUSA in Charleston, SC. The company was recently named by Tech Tribune as one of the 2022 Best Tech Startups in South Carolina.
Fruiting season
Rudy talks about the various woodland fruits that feed both wildlife and humans. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
Flooding and rip current risks for South Carolina carry into your weekend
Hurricane Earl, just south of Bermuda, and a nearly stationary front in the southeast US will keep combining to increase flooding and rip current hazards across parts of the state through this weekend. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is still forecasted to move northeast and stay well off the east coast,...
South Carolina Public Radio Turns 50
A half century ago, South Carolina ETV welcomed a new member to its broadcasting family: the South Carolina Educational Radio Network, now known as South Carolina Public Radio. when WEPR went on the air – not originally from Greenville, but from Clemson – Henry Cauthen, the original president of ETV, was there.
Flooding and severe weather possibilities take us into the weekend
A risk of flash flooding and severe weather may put a big damper on our weekend plans. A stalled frontal boundary from the Florida panhandle into the Low Country of South Carolina combined with an upper-level storm system along the Gulf Coast will push waves of showers and storms across the area through the weekend. So we have a few more features this time that will make for a wetter weather pattern than we’re used to. Rain will be very heavy at times that may lead to local flooding. A Flood Watch is in for most of the Low Country where the heaviest rain is likely to fall. On average, 1-3” of rain is likely with some coastal areas possibly picking up over 4”.
South Carolina cellist pours whole heart into debut album
Claire Bryant’s technical prowess and deeply affecting expressivity as a soloist are on full display in Whole Heart. But the performer and UofSC professor is quick to point out that her first album is as much a collaborative effort as it is a personal labor of love. In this...
