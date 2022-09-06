ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladson, SC

abcnews4.com

Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect, 18, in custody for shooting at Ladson DMV that injured 2: BCSO

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/8/22, 9 a.m.): Deputies say Bess appeared in bond court Thursday morning. UPDATE (9/7/22, 8:25 p.m.): Bess is in custody, according to the sheriff's office. ---------------------- Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspected shooter who opened fire at a Ladson...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
City
Ladson, SC
Ladson, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Crime & Safety
abcnews4.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
AWENDAW, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD searching for suspect in attempted 'strong-arm' robbery downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police detectives are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a strong-arm robbery attempt downtown last month. The attempted robbery occurred on Walnut Street on August 20, police said. Police say the suspect is likely in his 30s, about 6 feet tall...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with burglarizing 7 different businesses: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police has arrested a suspect in connection with seven business burglaries. The suspect has been identified as Jarrod Green, 36. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. According to NCPD, Green burglarized and vandalized seven businesses between Thursday, May...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Warning shots not part of police academy training in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy trains officer recruits to become police officers throughout the state. Part of the training is how to use a firearm safely, but the academy's director says warning shots are not part of the discussion. “We do not train...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Co. deputies investigating armed robbery at Parker's Kitchen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed Parker's Kitchen while armed. The suspect entered Parker's Kitchen around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say he was armed with a handgun. A surveillance photo shows him wearing orange color head...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
abcnews4.com

Deputies search for man accused of murdering Cottageville man, stealing his car: CCSO

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe is responsible for another man's death. According to deputies, the suspect forced his way into the victim's Cottageville home around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is accused of shooting and killing the man before stealing the victim's vehicle to flee.
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO hosting jail tours for prospective detention deputies

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office is offering citizens interested in starting their career in law enforcement an opportunity to tour the county jail. Prospective detention deputies can tour the jail between 8 and 10 a.m. each Friday. The sheriff's office says a human resource representative...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Police searching for missing vulnerable adult from North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are attempting to locate a missing and vulnerable man. David Chapman, 30, was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home on Wednesday at around 7 p.m. Police say Chapman has schizophrenia, suffers from cognitive disorders and is known to wander from the facility.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD joins elementary students in walk to end gun violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston Police Department and Sanders-Clyde Elementary School students join in a walk to stop gun violence. On Thursday, September 9th, some CPD officers walked with the students to support their 10-year-old classmate who was injured by gun violence. "Thank you, Sanders-Clyde Creative...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC

