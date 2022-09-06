Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Colleton Detectives announce arrest of murder suspect
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — At around 10:30 this morning, Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews were arrested near, Rome, Georgia by U.S. Marshals. On Tuesday morning, Colleton deputies were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding a home invasion. According to authorities, Campodonice shot a male victim in front of his wife and child while demanding keys to the families car. He then used the vehicle to flee the scene.
abcnews4.com
Man breaks into ex's home, dumps ashes of deceased child into trash: Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police arrested a man on Thursday accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, damaging her property and dumping the ashes of her deceased child into a trash can, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. Joseph Oberlies, 33, is facing...
abcnews4.com
Suspect, 18, in custody for shooting at Ladson DMV that injured 2: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9/8/22, 9 a.m.): Deputies say Bess appeared in bond court Thursday morning. UPDATE (9/7/22, 8:25 p.m.): Bess is in custody, according to the sheriff's office. ---------------------- Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspected shooter who opened fire at a Ladson...
abcnews4.com
Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
abcnews4.com
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
abcnews4.com
CPD searching for suspect in attempted 'strong-arm' robbery downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police detectives are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a strong-arm robbery attempt downtown last month. The attempted robbery occurred on Walnut Street on August 20, police said. Police say the suspect is likely in his 30s, about 6 feet tall...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with burglarizing 7 different businesses: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police has arrested a suspect in connection with seven business burglaries. The suspect has been identified as Jarrod Green, 36. He was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. According to NCPD, Green burglarized and vandalized seven businesses between Thursday, May...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
CCSO to investigate deputy's warning shot during police chase; 3 suspects arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday released a statement saying one of its deputies fired a shot and another was injured during a vehicle pursuit in the North Charleston area early Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said no one was injured by the deputy's...
abcnews4.com
Warning shots not part of police academy training in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy trains officer recruits to become police officers throughout the state. Part of the training is how to use a firearm safely, but the academy's director says warning shots are not part of the discussion. “We do not train...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. deputies investigating armed robbery at Parker's Kitchen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a suspect who reportedly robbed Parker's Kitchen while armed. The suspect entered Parker's Kitchen around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police say he was armed with a handgun. A surveillance photo shows him wearing orange color head...
abcnews4.com
'I was very scared': DMV shooting witness breaks down emotional and chaotic scene
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says the person charged with shooting two people at a Ladson DMV on Tuesday is now in custody. La'Ron Bess, 18, was booked into jail Wednesday evening on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Deputies search for man accused of murdering Cottageville man, stealing his car: CCSO
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe is responsible for another man's death. According to deputies, the suspect forced his way into the victim's Cottageville home around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is accused of shooting and killing the man before stealing the victim's vehicle to flee.
abcnews4.com
CCSO hosting jail tours for prospective detention deputies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office is offering citizens interested in starting their career in law enforcement an opportunity to tour the county jail. Prospective detention deputies can tour the jail between 8 and 10 a.m. each Friday. The sheriff's office says a human resource representative...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car near McDonald Elementary School, GCSO says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say a man was arrested after reportedly shooting at an occupied car in the area of McDonald Elementary School Thursday morning. Police said 29-year-old Jonathan Schuler was taken into custody after deputies searched the West Virginia Road area following...
abcnews4.com
Police searching for missing vulnerable adult from North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are attempting to locate a missing and vulnerable man. David Chapman, 30, was last seen at Midland Park Residential Home on Wednesday at around 7 p.m. Police say Chapman has schizophrenia, suffers from cognitive disorders and is known to wander from the facility.
abcnews4.com
CPD joins elementary students in walk to end gun violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston Police Department and Sanders-Clyde Elementary School students join in a walk to stop gun violence. On Thursday, September 9th, some CPD officers walked with the students to support their 10-year-old classmate who was injured by gun violence. "Thank you, Sanders-Clyde Creative...
abcnews4.com
Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
abcnews4.com
18-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old in July shooting, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old was charged with murder Tuesday in connection to a fatal July shooting. Dontre Lamur Alston, 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges...
abcnews4.com
Colleton County K9 deputy helps find missing woman
Deputy Benji Polston and his K9 Blue tracked a missing woman last weekend. With the help of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office deputies and K9 units, a family member could return the woman home safely. Great job, everyone!
Comments / 0