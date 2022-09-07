ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

12 goals in eight games: Erling Haaland’s stunning start for Manchester City

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iX6fT_0hlCSODJ00

Erling Haaland has made a superb start at Manchester City since his £51million summer move from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 12 goals in just eight games for the Premier League champions.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his appearances so far.

July 30: v Liverpool, Community Shield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IZV0_0hlCSODJ00
Haaland was guilty of a bad miss in the Community Shield (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

It was Liverpool’s star summer signing, Darwin Nunez, who took the headlines in the season curtain-raiser with a debut goal while Haaland drew a blank in a 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium. Haaland showed glimpses of his ability but eyebrows were raised when he missed a gilt-edged chance from close range late on.

August 7: v West Ham, Premier League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRrki_0hlCSODJ00
Haaland opened his City account from the penalty spot (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Haaland got up and running with both goals in a 2-0 win at the London Stadium on his Premier League debut. His first came from the penalty spot after he was brought down by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and Kevin De Bruyne set him up for his second.

August 13: v Bournemouth, Premier League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432AjL_0hlCSODJ00
The striker had a quiet game against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Questions were asked about how Haaland will fit into City’s fluid style after he managed only eight touches and failed to score in a comfortable 4-0 win over the Cherries. Yet manager Pep Guardiola insisted he was not concerned and, besides, one of those touches set up a goal for Ilkay Gundogan.

August 21: v Newcastle, Premier League

Haaland was at the forefront as City fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at St James’ Park. The 22-year-old reduced the arrears in the second half by finishing from close range from a Rodri pass.

August 27: v Crystal Palace, Premier League

The Norway international really burst into life with a brilliant 19-minute second-half hat-trick as City powered back from 2-0 down to win 4-2. Bernardo Silva began the recovery but Haaland then took over, heading in a Phil Foden cross, diverting in a John Stones effort and holding off a defender to complete his treble.

August 31: v Nottingham Forest, Premier League

Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest | Premier League" width="525" height="295" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/USvQ14T983Q?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>[xdelx]

Haaland bagged a second successive hat-trick, this time over 26 minutes, as City romped to a 6-0 victory over promoted Forest at the Etihad Stadium. He swept in a Foden cross for his opener before combining with the same player for his second and then nodding in a Stones knock-back.

September 3: v Aston Villa, Premier League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHhf4_0hlCSODJ00
Haaland was on target again at Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

City may have dropped points as Villa claimed a 1-1 draw but Haaland continued his impressive start by notching again, this time leaping at the back post to volley in a De Bruyne cross.

September 6: v Sevilla, Champions League

Haaland struck twice as City began their 2022-23 Champions League campaign with a comfortable 4-0 triumph in Spain. He opened the scoring by sliding in to volley home a De Bruyne cross and pounced on a rebound for his second after a Foden shot was parried by the goalkeeper.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw

Bayern Munich dropped points for the third successive Bundesliga game as Stuttgart scored a stoppage-time penalty to draw 2-2 at the Allianz Arena. The hosts had taken the lead in the 36th minute through 17-year-old Mathys Tel, who became Bayern’s youngest scorer in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy...
SOCCER
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
newschain

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Bournemouth
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
newschain

Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy