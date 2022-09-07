MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s election challenger has been placed on administrative leave. Detective Anthony Hamilton, who is challenging Barrett in November’s election for the top post in the department, says he was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Sheriff’s Department building on Thursday. Hamilton claims he was told he was being placed on leave for sharing confidential information. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 3 Now that Hamilton was placed on leave effective Thursday, September 8.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO