x1071.com
‘Much more needs to happen’: Nearly $740K proposed to fight Dane Co. opioid, fentanyl epidemics
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Thursday announced a nearly $740,000 initiative aimed at combating the opioid and fentanyl epidemics in the county. During a news conference outside the City-County Building Thursday morning, Parisi laid out details of the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, which is part of his 2023 budget proposal.
x1071.com
State agency leaders tour updated corrections facility farm, dairy in Waupun
WAUPUN, Wis. — The leaders of Wisconsin’s Departments of Corrections and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a firsthand look Thursday at the corrections department’s upgraded farm and dairy in Waupun. The leaders toured the farm’s milking parlor to get a closer look at the facility’s new...
x1071.com
MMSD still dealing with staff shortage, over 250 job vacancies
MADISON, Wis. — One week into the new semester, Madison schools remain understaffed. As of Friday, the Madison Metropolitan School District still had 257 vacancies, including 130 teaching vacancies across 53 schools, according to spokesperson Time LeMonds. That’s nearly 5% of MMSD’s workforce. LeMonds said the district had about 100 job offers out to teaching and non-teaching candidates and that the number of offers fluctuates daily.
x1071.com
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
x1071.com
Turtle hurt in prairie fire released after three-year rehab
MADISON, Wis. — A turtle that spent the last three years recovering at the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center returned to the wild Saturday. DCHS officials said that the Blanding’s turtle was severely injured in a controlled prairie burn in August of 2019. Her nose, eyelids, many of her front digits, and parts of her shell plating were missing. The top of her shell was also burnt and exposed.
x1071.com
‘Mistrust, disrespect’: Staffing crisis at county-run nursing home exposes deep divisions among Dane County leaders
VERONA, Wis. — A crisis of staffing at the Dane County-run nursing home in Verona has further exposed deepening divisions between the county’s elected officials and some of its key department heads and division administrators. “We can’t keep heading down this path where there’s such mistrust and lack...
x1071.com
Madison unveils first rainbow street crossing
MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s first rainbow street crossing. The display where State Street meets the Capitol Square is designed to honor and celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. “To have that level of exposure and...
x1071.com
Family of fallen Mineral Point fire captain has mortgage paid off
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The family of a Mineral Point fire captain who was killed earlier this year won’t have to worry about paying the mortgage on their home. Capt. Brian Busch and firefighter James Ludlum died in a crash in January while responding to another crash. The incident brought the Mineral Point community together, and thousands of dollars were raised to support the first responders’ families.
x1071.com
Madison College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday ahead of the 21st anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack. The ceremony at the college’s Truax campus included remarks from guest speaker and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who urged people to remember not just those who died in the 2001 attack but also those who died from diseases caused by extended exposure to Ground Zero.
x1071.com
Occupied business struck by gunshots near Rimrock Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said that people were inside a business near Rimrock Park when it was struck by gunshots Friday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Kent Lane just after 11:40 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found that the business had been hit but nobody was injured.
x1071.com
Schuster’s Farm, Little John’s Kitchens partner to highlight food insecurity this season
MADISON, Wis. — Schuster’s Farm and a local non-profit are partnering this year to take on food insecurity with a specially designed corn maze. The partnership between Schuster’s and Little John’s Kitchens aims to raise awareness about decreasing food access. On Sept. 17 and 18 — Schuster’s opening weekend — $1 from each admission ticket will be donated to Little John’s to put toward their new facility on Verona Road.
x1071.com
Three displaced, one hospitalized after fire at Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a fire at a Janesville home. Crews were called to a home in the 400 block of South Garfield Avenue just before 8 a.m. Fire could be seen from the second story of the home when the first unit arrived.
x1071.com
Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s election challenger has been placed on administrative leave. Detective Anthony Hamilton, who is challenging Barrett in November’s election for the top post in the department, says he was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Sheriff’s Department building on Thursday. Hamilton claims he was told he was being placed on leave for sharing confidential information. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 3 Now that Hamilton was placed on leave effective Thursday, September 8.
x1071.com
Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner
DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
x1071.com
Vision Zero dropping speed limit on part of Old Sauk Rd. starting Monday
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers in Madison will have to slow down on another stretch of road starting Monday. As of September 12, the speed limit on less than a mile of Old Sauk Rd. between Westfield Rd. and the Beltline will drop from 35 mph to 30 mph. As with other Vision Zero speed limit reductions around the city, digital signboards will line the stretch of road to remind drivers of the lower limit, and permanent signs will also reflect the change.
x1071.com
UW-Madison leaders condemn anti-Semitic chalk writings found around campus
MADISON, Wis. — Leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are condemning anti-Semitic messages written in chalk at locations around campus on Wednesday. The messages, according to a statement from Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, targeted Jewish student groups and called them racist and genocidal.
x1071.com
Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed, 24, faces a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
x1071.com
Restraining Order Violation Sends Woman To Jail in Lafayette County
A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to an incident that occurred just before 5pm Thursday on River Bend Road in Argyle. 49 year old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was placed under arrest for a Restraining Order Violation. Chapin was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
x1071.com
Verona edges Middleton 13-7 for third straight win
x1071.com
Arrest For Domestic Disorderly Conduct in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a domestic disturbance at an address on Brown Street in Arena Thursday around 7pm. Arena Police and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, 35 year old Dennis Gleichauf of Arena was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and 5 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, as well as 4 Iowa County Warrants and an out of county warrant. Gleichauf was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
