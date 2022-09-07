ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

‘Much more needs to happen’: Nearly $740K proposed to fight Dane Co. opioid, fentanyl epidemics

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Thursday announced a nearly $740,000 initiative aimed at combating the opioid and fentanyl epidemics in the county. During a news conference outside the City-County Building Thursday morning, Parisi laid out details of the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, which is part of his 2023 budget proposal.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

State agency leaders tour updated corrections facility farm, dairy in Waupun

WAUPUN, Wis. — The leaders of Wisconsin’s Departments of Corrections and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a firsthand look Thursday at the corrections department’s upgraded farm and dairy in Waupun. The leaders toured the farm’s milking parlor to get a closer look at the facility’s new...
WAUPUN, WI
x1071.com

MMSD still dealing with staff shortage, over 250 job vacancies

MADISON, Wis. — One week into the new semester, Madison schools remain understaffed. As of Friday, the Madison Metropolitan School District still had 257 vacancies, including 130 teaching vacancies across 53 schools, according to spokesperson Time LeMonds. That’s nearly 5% of MMSD’s workforce. LeMonds said the district had about 100 job offers out to teaching and non-teaching candidates and that the number of offers fluctuates daily.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Coronavirus
Fitchburg, WI
Coronavirus
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Fitchburg, WI
Health
City
Fitchburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
x1071.com

Turtle hurt in prairie fire released after three-year rehab

MADISON, Wis. — A turtle that spent the last three years recovering at the Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center returned to the wild Saturday. DCHS officials said that the Blanding’s turtle was severely injured in a controlled prairie burn in August of 2019. Her nose, eyelids, many of her front digits, and parts of her shell plating were missing. The top of her shell was also burnt and exposed.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison unveils first rainbow street crossing

MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s first rainbow street crossing. The display where State Street meets the Capitol Square is designed to honor and celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. “To have that level of exposure and...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Family of fallen Mineral Point fire captain has mortgage paid off

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — The family of a Mineral Point fire captain who was killed earlier this year won’t have to worry about paying the mortgage on their home. Capt. Brian Busch and firefighter James Ludlum died in a crash in January while responding to another crash. The incident brought the Mineral Point community together, and thousands of dollars were raised to support the first responders’ families.
MINERAL POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Fitchburg Family Pharmacy
x1071.com

Madison College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday ahead of the 21st anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack. The ceremony at the college’s Truax campus included remarks from guest speaker and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who urged people to remember not just those who died in the 2001 attack but also those who died from diseases caused by extended exposure to Ground Zero.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Occupied business struck by gunshots near Rimrock Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said that people were inside a business near Rimrock Park when it was struck by gunshots Friday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Kent Lane just after 11:40 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found that the business had been hit but nobody was injured.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Schuster’s Farm, Little John’s Kitchens partner to highlight food insecurity this season

MADISON, Wis. — Schuster’s Farm and a local non-profit are partnering this year to take on food insecurity with a specially designed corn maze. The partnership between Schuster’s and Little John’s Kitchens aims to raise awareness about decreasing food access. On Sept. 17 and 18 — Schuster’s opening weekend — $1 from each admission ticket will be donated to Little John’s to put toward their new facility on Verona Road.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
x1071.com

Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s election challenger has been placed on administrative leave. Detective Anthony Hamilton, who is challenging Barrett in November’s election for the top post in the department, says he was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Sheriff’s Department building on Thursday. Hamilton claims he was told he was being placed on leave for sharing confidential information. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 3 Now that Hamilton was placed on leave effective Thursday, September 8.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Man killed in rural Dane Co. crash identified by medical examiner

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 35-year-old from Randolph was the person who died in a crash on Highway 151 over the weekend. The man, identified as Christopher A. Decker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 3 a.m. near County Highway VV in the Town of Bristol, between Sun Prairie and Columbus.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Vision Zero dropping speed limit on part of Old Sauk Rd. starting Monday

MADISON, Wis. — Drivers in Madison will have to slow down on another stretch of road starting Monday. As of September 12, the speed limit on less than a mile of Old Sauk Rd. between Westfield Rd. and the Beltline will drop from 35 mph to 30 mph. As with other Vision Zero speed limit reductions around the city, digital signboards will line the stretch of road to remind drivers of the lower limit, and permanent signs will also reflect the change.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

UW-Madison leaders condemn anti-Semitic chalk writings found around campus

MADISON, Wis. — Leaders at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are condemning anti-Semitic messages written in chalk at locations around campus on Wednesday. The messages, according to a statement from Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor and Chief Diversity Officer LaVar Charleston, targeted Jewish student groups and called them racist and genocidal.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Arrest warrants filed for Madison brothers stemming from October 2021 shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Arrest warrants have been filed for two brothers in connection to an October 2021 shooting at a Madison gas station. Lavar Reed, Jr., 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime involving the use of a dangerous weapon and armed robbery as a party to a crime. His brother, Varshon Reed, 24, faces a charge of armed robbery as a party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Restraining Order Violation Sends Woman To Jail in Lafayette County

A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to an incident that occurred just before 5pm Thursday on River Bend Road in Argyle. 49 year old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was placed under arrest for a Restraining Order Violation. Chapin was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Arrest For Domestic Disorderly Conduct in Iowa County

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a domestic disturbance at an address on Brown Street in Arena Thursday around 7pm. Arena Police and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, 35 year old Dennis Gleichauf of Arena was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and 5 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, as well as 4 Iowa County Warrants and an out of county warrant. Gleichauf was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
ARENA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy