ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kshb.com

Increasing chances of thunderstorms, decreasing temperatures Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rain, some thunderstorms will move in after 2-4 p.m. A few showers and thunderstorms may occur 12-2 p.m. Saturday: An increasing chance of rain and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, especially after 2-4 PM. Wind: N 5-15 mph this morning to 15-25 this afternoon. High: Around 70° in KC, around 80° southeast of KC, dropping to 55°-60° this afternoon and evening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Kansas City weekend weather changes

If you are bored with the same old weather, then this weekend will help some. A cold front and storm system are heading in from the northwest. They will move through Saturday into early Sunday. Can you find the front as of 11 a.m. Friday? Temperatures are in the 50s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

A cold front & a chance of rain by Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°. Friday: A sunny and very warm day while the humidity stays comfortable. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 88°. Saturday: Increasing clouds with a 60% chance of rain by evening. The temperatures will...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
kshb.com

Salvador Perez walks off the Guardians; Royals win, 2-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez's sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Chiefs DE Frank Clark pleads no contest to 2 gun possession charges in California

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has resolved a criminal case with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office over two gun possession charges. On Thursday, Clark pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. As part of the plea, Clark will serve one year of probation and complete 40 hours of community service.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Don't miss aSTEAM Village's 7th Annual Fundraising Gala!

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "aSTEAM Village is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Wednesday, Sept 14th, aSTEAM Village is hosting its 7th Annual Fundraising Gala as they seek to raise $100,000 for the upcoming programming year. Serving students from across the entire Kansas City metropolitan area with year-round science, technology, engineering and Math programs, aSTEAM Village’s impact is felt throughout many communities in the Kansas City metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy