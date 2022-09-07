Read full article on original website
Related
kshb.com
Increasing chances of thunderstorms, decreasing temperatures Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Rain, some thunderstorms will move in after 2-4 p.m. A few showers and thunderstorms may occur 12-2 p.m. Saturday: An increasing chance of rain and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, especially after 2-4 PM. Wind: N 5-15 mph this morning to 15-25 this afternoon. High: Around 70° in KC, around 80° southeast of KC, dropping to 55°-60° this afternoon and evening.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Kansas City weekend weather changes
If you are bored with the same old weather, then this weekend will help some. A cold front and storm system are heading in from the northwest. They will move through Saturday into early Sunday. Can you find the front as of 11 a.m. Friday? Temperatures are in the 50s...
kshb.com
A cold front & a chance of rain by Saturday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63°. Friday: A sunny and very warm day while the humidity stays comfortable. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 88°. Saturday: Increasing clouds with a 60% chance of rain by evening. The temperatures will...
kshb.com
VIDEO: Highlights from Week 3 of Kansas City high school football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks for swinging by for highlights from Week 3 of the high school football season across the Kansas City area. Check out the video player above for full highlights from Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kshb.com
Salvador Perez walks off the Guardians; Royals win, 2-1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez's sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Kansas City Royals a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals entered the ninth trailing 1-0, but Emmanuel Clase walked the first two batters he faced. MJ Melendez drove home Kyle Isbel with the tying...
kshb.com
Chiefs DE Frank Clark pleads no contest to 2 gun possession charges in California
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has resolved a criminal case with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office over two gun possession charges. On Thursday, Clark pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. As part of the plea, Clark will serve one year of probation and complete 40 hours of community service.
kshb.com
Ronald McDonald House’s 'director of goodness' is everyone’s favorite employee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When most people check in to the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City, it’s because their family is battling a challenging medical diagnosis. The charity does all it can to put a smile on the faces of its guests, including having a “director of goodness” on staff.
kshb.com
Don't miss aSTEAM Village's 7th Annual Fundraising Gala!
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "aSTEAM Village is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Wednesday, Sept 14th, aSTEAM Village is hosting its 7th Annual Fundraising Gala as they seek to raise $100,000 for the upcoming programming year. Serving students from across the entire Kansas City metropolitan area with year-round science, technology, engineering and Math programs, aSTEAM Village’s impact is felt throughout many communities in the Kansas City metro.
Comments / 0