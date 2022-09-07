Read full article on original website
Karen Kerr
2d ago
How these people see the city as majority white baffles me, but doesnt surprise me at all. Juvenile gerrymandering is the only explanation.
WHEC TV-10
BREAKING: Investigation underway into funds missing from Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has confirmed there is an active investigation underway into missing funds within the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after being contacted by County Clerk Jamie Romeo. In a statement, Romeo tells News10NBC, “We cannot comment on the ongoing...
WHEC TV-10
RG&E will host four informational sessions about new smart meters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting four information sessions about the installation of new smart meters. RG&E expects to upgrade 571,000 meters over the next three years in Monroe County and parts of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties. The new meters have been the topic of several News10NBC Investigations.
Rochester Rundown: New gun laws, ax murder trial, Granison sentenced
Rochester Rundown recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days.
3 generations of teachers working in the Rochester City School District
After graduating from RCSD, Zanayia Hercules said she never expected to come back, let alone come back as a teacher.
spectrumlocalnews.com
URMC, First Genesis Church work to address uptick in suicides among Black youth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday marks World Suicide Prevention Day. Across New York state, buildings and landmarks are lit purple and teal. This includes the Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, there are 130 suicides per day in the U.S. on...
WHEC TV-10
Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
waynetimes.com
Stolen vehicle leads to five hour standoff on Jackson Street in Palmyra
According to sources, it all began when a vehicle operator in the Town of Irondequoit was confronted at gunpoint by a man on Wednesday (9/7) morning. The armed man stole his Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle and fled. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street...
WHEC TV-10
Lee Zeldin speaks at Rochester’s Kodak Center, calls on Gov. Hochul to debate him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was at the Kodak Center on Wednesday, once again calling on democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to debate him. Zeldin said he wants a minimum of five televised debates throughout New York prior to the November 8 election, but said Hochul has, so far, refused to accept any of them.
‘Vicious cycle we must end’: Singletary addresses crime rate in Rochester
According to Singletary, many businesses in the area are forced to close early because owners feared for their customers' safety.
RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
13 WHAM
Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
railfan.com
Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Names New President
LAKEVILLE, N.Y. — The Livonia, Avon & Lakeville announced Thursday that Robert Babcock would become its new president and CEO effective September 26. Babcock will replace interim CEO Carl Belke. Babcock was most recently general manager and vice president of the Indiana Rail Road, where he was responsible for...
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
‘Not there yet’: RCSD teachers union president says more are still needed
In an effort to seek clarity on the ongoing staffing crisis seen in city schools, the Rochester Teachers Association is calling out to the schools individually to provide the number of vacant teaching positions each week.
iheart.com
RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant
Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
Sutter’s Marina opens new buildings, and docks after 2019 floods
The marina will continue to be operated by the Sutter family, which has continually been run by the family since 1972.
Male shot and killed on Kenwood Avenue in Rochester
RPD's Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the 200 block of Kenwood Ave.
‘Let’s Roll!’ Motorcycle ride and concert held in memory of first responders on 9/11
The ride went through the Village of Brockport past the 9/11 Memorial before returning to Ontario Beach Park.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
