Karen Kerr
2d ago

How these people see the city as majority white baffles me, but doesnt surprise me at all. Juvenile gerrymandering is the only explanation.

WHEC TV-10

RG&E will host four informational sessions about new smart meters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is hosting four information sessions about the installation of new smart meters. RG&E expects to upgrade 571,000 meters over the next three years in Monroe County and parts of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wayne counties. The new meters have been the topic of several News10NBC Investigations.
County
Government
WHEC TV-10

Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
waynetimes.com

Stolen vehicle leads to five hour standoff on Jackson Street in Palmyra

According to sources, it all began when a vehicle operator in the Town of Irondequoit was confronted at gunpoint by a man on Wednesday (9/7) morning. The armed man stole his Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle and fled. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street...
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
13 WHAM

Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
News Break
railfan.com

Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Names New President

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. — The Livonia, Avon & Lakeville announced Thursday that Robert Babcock would become its new president and CEO effective September 26. Babcock will replace interim CEO Carl Belke. Babcock was most recently general manager and vice president of the Indiana Rail Road, where he was responsible for...
2 On Your Side

NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
iheart.com

RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant

Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
