ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was at the Kodak Center on Wednesday, once again calling on democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to debate him. Zeldin said he wants a minimum of five televised debates throughout New York prior to the November 8 election, but said Hochul has, so far, refused to accept any of them.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO