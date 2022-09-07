Read full article on original website
Masking Update Made In New York State
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. A polio outbreak in New York has caused major concern among health officials, as the latest...
NY Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday due to the spread of polio. In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. […]
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region
Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
You Need To Do This To Win The Lottery In New York
Let's be honest, you have had the dream of what you would do if you ever won the lottery. Maybe you would buy a big house, pay off all your debt, move to a private island, or get that cool car you have had your eye on. Well, the odds...
New York State Trooper injured in hit-and-run
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Trooper was injured during a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Westchester County, police said on Friday. The Trooper had their marked car parked on the shoulder of I-95 south around the 15-mile mark in Port Chester when the crash occurred. The Trooper was out of the […]
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?
The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State
You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
How One NY County is Navigating New Concealed Carry Laws
On September 1st, 2022, new laws went into effect regarding gun ownership in New York State. Many changes specifically regulate not only how a New York State resident can obtain a concealed carry license, but where they are able to bring their firearm. One New York county is taking it a step further.
Spirits or Science? Cars Are Pulled Up Hill on Spooky New York Road
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
New York Has Been Invaded By These 5 Species! Which Ones Must Die?
Invasive Species are crawling, growing and killing all over New York State. These unwanted plants, insects and animals are causing damage and devastation from the Sound to Canada. How did they get here? What can we do about them?. Here are 5 of New York's more devastating invasive species. Have...
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
It’s Official! Best Spot for Bass Fishing is Here In Upstate New York
Looks like Bassmaster Magazine can't get enough of our nice fat bass!. The popular angler publication named the St. Lawrence River as the best spot for bass fishing in the entire country. In fact, their latest rankings of '100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022' included some other New York waterways: Erie/Upper Niagara River (#8 overall), Champlain (#4 Northeastern Division), Cayuga (#12 Northeastern Division), Oneida (#18 Northeastern Division) and Chautauqua (#25 Northeastern Division).
Strange Bug Attaches Itself to Car in the Hudson Valley
The other afternoon I was driving around because I had to stop at a few stores and when I was getting out of the car I noticed something on my back window. At first, I thought it was a leaf that just was kicked up and I went into the store. When I went into the second store, I noticed the "leaf" was in the exact same spot and hadn't moved....weird right?
Dangling Electrical Wire Shuts Down New York State Thruway
CLARKSTOWN, NY – Are you wondering what all of the traffic was about and the...
parentherald.com
New York Cancels Snow Days for Good; School Will Continue Remotely During Winter Storms
Bad weather during the winter will not hamper the children's learning because those attending public schools will still have to attend their online classes as New York permanently cancels snow days. In an interview on Fox 5, New York Schools Chancellor David C. Banks said that snow days are out...
Upstate NY yogurt giant Chobani cancels IPO as financial market cools
Norwich, N.Y. — Privately owned Upstate New York Greek yogurt giant Chobani has again canceled plans to go public, a move that could have earned its employees millions of dollars. The Chenango County-based company last week sent a notice to the federal Securities & Exchange Commission saying it was...
