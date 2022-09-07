Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
3 generations of teachers working in the Rochester City School District
After graduating from RCSD, Zanayia Hercules said she never expected to come back, let alone come back as a teacher.
‘Here to make a difference’: 3 RCSD graduates coming back to district as employees
“To be at the school that I graduated from and to become a teacher, it's the highest civic honor,” Davis said.
WHEC TV-10
Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
WHEC TV-10
James Monroe HS students excited to begin new school year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District welcomed its students back from their summer break Wednesday morning as they too celebrated the start of the new school year. News10NBC was at James Monroe High School as students arrived. Students we talked to here at the high school say...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lockout lifted at 3 Pal-Mac schools amid police investigation
Officials in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District say the lockout at the high school, middle school and primary schools has been lifted following a police investigation Wednesday. The district's public information coordinator says it was first notified of a police investigation involving a weapon shortly before 11 a.m. by the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
URMC, First Genesis Church work to address uptick in suicides among Black youth
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday marks World Suicide Prevention Day. Across New York state, buildings and landmarks are lit purple and teal. This includes the Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, there are 130 suicides per day in the U.S. on...
waynetimes.com
Stolen vehicle leads to five hour standoff on Jackson Street in Palmyra
According to sources, it all began when a vehicle operator in the Town of Irondequoit was confronted at gunpoint by a man on Wednesday (9/7) morning. The armed man stole his Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle and fled. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Union representing skilled trades workers gives U of R 10-day strike notice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing skilled trades staff members at the University of Rochester has given the U of R a 10-day strike notice after a contract agreement could not be reached. According to university officials, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents about 320 workers...
websterontheweb.com
First week of school, retirement style
Anybody who knows me — even just a little bit — knows that I’m having a hard time retiring. After leaving the school district in June 2021, I decided I would sub for one, maybe two days a week. That turned into three or four some weeks, pretty much all year long. It’s gotten so people don’t ask me how I’m keeping busy, but, “So how much are you going to work THIS year?”
‘Let’s Roll!’ Motorcycle ride and concert held in memory of first responders on 9/11
The ride went through the Village of Brockport past the 9/11 Memorial before returning to Ontario Beach Park.
13 WHAM
Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
Palmyra-Macedon schools placed on lockout due to nearby investigation
The school district was notified of the incident before 11 a.m.
‘Primetime 585’ and Penfield team up to help city apartment complex in need
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — This school year, in lieu of admission to a home game during Penfield Athletic Events, the school has partnered with a local charitable organization, Primetime 585, to start an ongoing collection of items. The goods collected will go to benefit E.L. Tower in the City, an apartment complex in need. Karen […]
‘She was robbed of her run and her life’: Rochester runners in solidarity with Eliza Fletcher
One of the runners shared that she finds it unfair that no one can feel safe just running by themselves.
PrimeTime 585’s ‘Adopt a Family Program’ is back for this Thanksgiving
The nonprofit works with young adults in the community to help fight racism and poverty through a shared love of sports.
Rochester Rundown: New gun laws, ax murder trial, Granison sentenced
Rochester Rundown recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Employee assaulted at McDonald’s location on Culver Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police need your help to identify the person who attacked a worker at a local McDonald’s. Rochester New York Crime Info posted this on social media. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Culver Road and East Main Street. RPD says a...
waynetimes.com
Sheriff’s Deputies to move to 12 hour shifts
Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby announced that, on September 16th 2022, he will be switching the Road Patrol to 12-hour shifts due to staffing shortages. This move is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Wayne County, the safety of the Deputies, and the ability to provide ‘around the clock’ coverage for Wayne County.
RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
