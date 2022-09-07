ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

James Monroe HS students excited to begin new school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District welcomed its students back from their summer break Wednesday morning as they too celebrated the start of the new school year. News10NBC was at James Monroe High School as students arrived. Students we talked to here at the high school say...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Education
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lockout lifted at 3 Pal-Mac schools amid police investigation

Officials in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District say the lockout at the high school, middle school and primary schools has been lifted following a police investigation Wednesday. The district's public information coordinator says it was first notified of a police investigation involving a weapon shortly before 11 a.m. by the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Stolen vehicle leads to five hour standoff on Jackson Street in Palmyra

According to sources, it all began when a vehicle operator in the Town of Irondequoit was confronted at gunpoint by a man on Wednesday (9/7) morning. The armed man stole his Hyundai Kona Electric vehicle and fled. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Palmyra Police Department responded to West Jackson Street...
PALMYRA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Union representing skilled trades workers gives U of R 10-day strike notice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing skilled trades staff members at the University of Rochester has given the U of R a 10-day strike notice after a contract agreement could not be reached. According to university officials, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents about 320 workers...
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

First week of school, retirement style

Anybody who knows me — even just a little bit — knows that I’m having a hard time retiring. After leaving the school district in June 2021, I decided I would sub for one, maybe two days a week. That turned into three or four some weeks, pretty much all year long. It’s gotten so people don’t ask me how I’m keeping busy, but, “So how much are you going to work THIS year?”
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Community reacts to wave of overnight violence in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Teressa Baker says she was just relaxing at home when she heard three gunshots around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She then got a call from her friend saying there were police on her street, Congress Avenue. "It was really loud, it was three in a row, boom,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Employee assaulted at McDonald’s location on Culver Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police need your help to identify the person who attacked a worker at a local McDonald’s. Rochester New York Crime Info posted this on social media. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s on Culver Road and East Main Street. RPD says a...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Sheriff’s Deputies to move to 12 hour shifts

Wayne County Sheriff Robert Milby announced that, on September 16th 2022, he will be switching the Road Patrol to 12-hour shifts due to staffing shortages. This move is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Wayne County, the safety of the Deputies, and the ability to provide ‘around the clock’ coverage for Wayne County.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY

