Our View: Kindness goes a long way during worker shortage

It’s no secret there is a worker shortage around the nation.

Alliance is not immune.

Maybe you’ve dined out and found your favorite restaurant wasn’t seating at all tables. Or noticed that a long-standing business has curtailed its evening hours or even closed an extra day during the week.

A recent Review story by Kelsey Davis relates the experiences of several business owners as they work to navigate this situation. One owner interviewed, who has an eye on both mom-and-pop and chain restaurants, notes the problem cuts across all sorts of food services. The industry was down 1 million employees at the end of last year and is still running short around 635,000 workers.

Blame the worker shortage in all categories of business on the number of employees who retired during the pandemic, the Great Resignation, or even worker mortality because of COVID. Whatever the reason, there still aren’t enough able bodies to do all the work that needs doing.

One group that absolutely should not be blamed, however, is the workers who are currently on the job.

Yes, it can be frustrating to wait in long lines, to learn that not all parts of an order are available for immediate shipping, or find out that an appointment that once could be made a few days out will now take several weeks.

But it makes no sense to vent to the people who are working the register, delivering the goods, or answering the phone. They already know.

They are also doing the best they can. Some may be new to their positions, so not only are they trying to meet customers’ needs, but are also learning new skills and software and navigating a new set of associates.

Labor Day may be over, but the need to be extra patient and understanding with the hardworking people in area businesses, and the owners and managers who are working to bring staffing back to pre-pandemic levels, is still a necessity.