ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Our View: Kindness goes a long way during worker shortage

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

It’s no secret there is a worker shortage around the nation.

Alliance is not immune.

Maybe you’ve dined out and found your favorite restaurant wasn’t seating at all tables. Or noticed that a long-standing business has curtailed its evening hours or even closed an extra day during the week.

A recent Review story by Kelsey Davis relates the experiences of several business owners as they work to navigate this situation. One owner interviewed, who has an eye on both mom-and-pop and chain restaurants, notes the problem cuts across all sorts of food services. The industry was down 1 million employees at the end of last year and is still running short around 635,000 workers.

Blame the worker shortage in all categories of business on the number of employees who retired during the pandemic, the Great Resignation, or even worker mortality because of COVID. Whatever the reason, there still aren’t enough able bodies to do all the work that needs doing.

One group that absolutely should not be blamed, however, is the workers who are currently on the job.

Yes, it can be frustrating to wait in long lines, to learn that not all parts of an order are available for immediate shipping, or find out that an appointment that once could be made a few days out will now take several weeks.

But it makes no sense to vent to the people who are working the register, delivering the goods, or answering the phone. They already know.

They are also doing the best they can. Some may be new to their positions, so not only are they trying to meet customers’ needs, but are also learning new skills and software and navigating a new set of associates.

Labor Day may be over, but the need to be extra patient and understanding with the hardworking people in area businesses, and the owners and managers who are working to bring staffing back to pre-pandemic levels, is still a necessity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtuz.com

New Phila Fire Handles Small Fire at Lee’s Famous Recipe

Mary Alice Reporting – The lobby and dining area of a fast food establishment will be closed briefly after a small fire. According to Lee’s Famous Recipe in New Philadelphia, the Thursday blaze ignited after someone put a cigarette in a planter, causing the mulch to ignite. New...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alliance, OH
Business
City
Alliance, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Alliance, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Business
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Human chain marks overdose deaths

DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Summit Recovery Hub, a new recovery community organization, partnered with Summit County Public Health, the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and the Summit County Opiate & Addiction Task Force to mark Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, at the All-American (Y-Bridge) by forming a “human chain” to represent the 246 individuals who lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2021. The human chain, with one part shown above, spanned from the bridge at Summa St. Thomas Hospital to Downtown Akron, according to event organizers. Another group of them is pictured at right. right Also on that day, various agencies distributed Narcan at several sites. Sept. 1 kicked off Recovery Month, with other events planned. For details, visit www.summitrco.org.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Columbiana Street Fair

Main Street in Columbiana will soon transform into a fairground again for the 135th Columbiana Street Fair starting Thursday, September 8. Folks can enjoy rides, fair food, a parade, and more throughout the weekend. The fair will run from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.
COLUMBIANA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#Labor Day#Food Services
wtuz.com

Harrison County Road Work

Nick McWilliams reporting – Some commuters heading west on State Route 519 in Harrison County will have to use a detour starting Tuesday. The Ohio Department of Transportation is starting work on the state route for the westbound lane, which involves rehab work on the pavement in New Athens.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Rain, Even Tornado Impact NE Ohio Over Holiday Weekend

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBXC) – We got about an inch of much-needed rain at the Akron Canton Airport over the weekend. More fell in parts of Stark County, but an estimated three-and-a-half-inches of rain fell in parts of Mahoning County, where an EF-0 tornado touched down for a brief time as well.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy