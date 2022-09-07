ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

By Cory Renauer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

This has been a disappointing year for short-term traders, but not for investors who buy with the intention of holding on for the long haul. Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. This means anyone who buys shares now and reinvests their dividend payments could see their original investment double by 2028.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dySGT_0hlCOh4o00

Image source: Getty Images.

Of course, these stocks need to maintain their payouts at current levels. These highly specialized stocks offer mouth-watering yields right now because the market expects trouble ahead that will cause them to lower their payouts.

Are these stocks worth the risk? Before putting any amount of your hard-earned money on the line, find out why they offer such high yields.

AGNC Investment

This is a real estate investment trust ( REIT ) that doesn't own any real estate. Instead of physical property, AGNC Investment buys mortgage-backed securities . More specifically, the company focuses on securities that have decades of interest payments and their principals guaranteed by the U.S. government.

Mortgage REITs have a pretty straightforward business model. They aim to buy high-yielding long-term assets with money they borrow at relatively low short-term lending rates. AGNC Investment's stock price is under pressure because short-term rates have been rising faster than long-term rates.

If you've looked at financial media over the past year you probably know that the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat rising inflation. In recent months, short-term lending rates have risen above long-term lending rates. This condition, known as an inverted yield curve , makes it hard for mortgage REITs like AGNC to make any money. This is why the company lost $1.08 billion in the first quarter this year and another $729 million in the second quarter.

As an everyday investor, the most important thing to remember about inverted yield curves is that they are temporary. AGNC Investment may be in a tight spot now, but once the dust settles it could be better positioned than ever before.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management is another mortgage REIT that offers a high dividend yield now because investors are worried rates are rising too fast for the company to maintain its payout. That hasn't stopped Annaly from reporting net profits this year that are more than sufficient to meet its dividend obligation.

Like AGNC Investment, the vast majority of Annaly's money is invested in securities backed by government agencies. Annaly also has a rapidly growing revenue stream derived from servicing mortgages.

Mortgage servicing rights typically pay Annaly 0.25% of the total mortgage balance each year. Higher interest rates can immediately raise mortgage balances, and the fees Annaly receives. This could be an effective hedge while the company transitions its portfolio toward new agency-backed securities that offer higher rates of return.

Stay diversified

Reinvesting dividends from Annaly Capital Management and AGNC Investment could double your original investment by 2028, but this is far from guaranteed. While both have a chance to outperform over the long run, more signs of rising inflation in the near term could incite the Federal Reserve to raise rates faster than these REITs can handle. If you put these stocks in a portfolio, make sure it's well diversified.

10 stocks we like better than AGNC Investment Corp.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AGNC Investment Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Stock#Dividend Payments#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Dividend Yield#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Annaly Capital Management#Agnc Investment
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
STOCKS
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy