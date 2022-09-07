Read full article on original website
investing.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
investing.com
Gold Notches First Weekly Gain to Stop 3 Weeks of Bleeding
Investing.com -- Gold had its first weekly gain in four as the dollar retreated further on Friday from its biggest rally in two decades, allowing bullion to somewhat reinforce its standing as a safe haven. The benchmark gold futures contract on New York’s Comex, December, settled up $8.40, or 0.8%,...
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals
Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
investing.com
3 reasons why Bitcoin traders should be bullish on BTC
In the last week, the price took another tumble, dropping below $19,000 on Sept. 6 and currently, BTC bulls are struggling to flip $19,000–$20,000 back to support. Just this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed’s dedication to doing literally whatever it takes to combat inflation “until the job is done,” and market analysts have increased their interest rate hike predictions from 0.50 basis points to 0.75.
investing.com
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com
ECB lifts rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit...
investing.com
Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
LONDON (Reuters) - Investment banks are set to make a record-breaking $20 billion trading and financing commodities like oil , gas and metals in 2022, more than triple what they earned in the years before COVID-19, analytics firm Coalition Greenwich told Reuters. Banks such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ),...
investing.com
Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for gas -prime minister
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is negotiating for a $1.5 billion loan tranche from the U.S. Export-Import Bank to purchase natural gas, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Saturday in a summary of a call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for...
investing.com
JPMorgan Says You Should Own These Utility Stocks
A JPMorgan analyst made several rating changes across the bank’s coverage of North American Utilities. The analyst upgraded Spire (NYSE:SR) to Overweight from Neutral as he believes the company is better equipped to “more consistently press its positions in the MO rate case.” Moreover, the analyst is positive on settlement prospects following recent Staff testimony and settlement overall as a viable path forward.
investing.com
Public Storage (PSA)
Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
investing.com
These 2 Analysts Slash Price Targets On RH Following Q2 Results
RH (NYSE: RH) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. RH shares rose 4.1% to $272.30 on Friday. These analysts made changes to their price targets on RH following the release of results. Jefferies cut price target on RH from $400 to $375. Pipe Jefferies analyst...
investing.com
SwissCom AG (SCMWY)
ZURICH (Reuters) - State-controlled telecoms group Swisscom AG (OTC:SCMWY) said on Thursday that the rollout of its new fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology was getting stalled... SwissCom AG ADR (OTCPK:SCMWY): 1H net income of CHF839MRevenue of CHF5.69B (-1.4% Y/Y)Press ReleaseNow read: SwissCom: A European Alternative For Value InvestorsOriginal article. Inflation worries...
investing.com
Canadian Palladium Resources Inc (BULL)
Declan Cobalt Inc LAN.CD :* DECLAN COBALT ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO 21C METALS INC. AND CSE SYMBOL CHANGE TO BULL. EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees.
investing.com
Tesla On The Verge Of Confirming New Bull Run
Almost a month ago (see here), I provided an update on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). Since then, the EV maker has gone through a 3-for-1 stock split, so all the share prices have been updated accordingly. Back then, I wrote:. “[I am] tracking a potential impulse...
investing.com
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
