What this week's primary election results mean for Massachusetts
We dig into this past week's primary election results and big headlines with former Boston City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Independent journalist Susan Zalkind joins Radio Boston to discuss her new three-part documentary, “The Murders Before the Marathon." In it, she explores ties between the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and a 2011 triple homicide in Waltham.
Report: Banned waste filling state landfills, incinerators
A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
Omicron booster shots now available in Mass.
The new version of the COVID booster shot is now available in Massachusetts, and it's better at targeting the Omicron variant. For answers, WBUR's Morning Edition host Rupa Shenoy was joined now by Dr. Ofer Levy, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases at Boston Children's Hospital and a member of the FDA COVID vaccine advisory panel.
State distributing 5 million COVID tests
Massachusetts municipalities and food banks will collectively receive 5 million at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to distribute to Bay Staters this fall, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. State government will steer 3.5 million tests to cities and towns, who will then be able to make the tests available to residents, and...
