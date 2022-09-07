ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

wdac.com

2022 God Loves You Tour In PA Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at preparations for the upcoming 2022 God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham. The six-state tour begins in PA on September 24 in Allentown and September 25 in York. Pastor Steve Rhoads with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is working with local churches in both cities as they seek to bring hope and the Gospel message to many. He also talks about how the cities were selected for the tour. The tour is a free event with no tickets needed. Hear more from Pastor Steve Rhoads about the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Santas gather from far and wide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Christmas may be over 100 days away, but plenty of Santa and Mrs. Clauses were out sharpening their skills today at the 11th Annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster. The unique workshop is designed to help Santas and Mrs. Clauses all across the country prepare for visiting...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Central Pa. reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

LITITZ, Pa. — The news of Queen Elizabeth’s death spread quickly across Central Pa. Dozens of people took to the Bulls Head Public House in Lititz, Lancaster County to raise a glass for the late Queen. “She was a remarkable lady, from being a young child through her...
LITITZ, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA
Home, PA
Lancaster, PA
Lampeter, PA
Strasburg, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: 9/11 memorial stair climb

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 6’s hometown heroes are prepping to walk on Sept. 11 to honor their fallen colleagues. Firefighters from 13 different departments in Lancaster County are taking part in the 9/11 memorial stair climb on Sunday, Sept. 11. The event pays tribute to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives while responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood

A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
GETTYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman gets 6 to 20 years in presumed 2011 death of husband

York, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced to six to 20 years in prison on charges in the disappearance and apparent death of her husband more than a decade ago — charges based in part on a partial scalp found in a bag along a road. Hours before jury selection was to begin in her York County trial last week, 71-year-old Virginia Hayden pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and tampering with public records. A no-contest plea spares a defendant from having...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Dry Silage Heats Up Silo Fire Risk

Dry conditions in parts of Pennsylvania have led to scorched crops in fields and a spike in silo fires after the moisture-starved corn has been chopped for silage. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, received multiple calls for silo fires during the last week of August as farmers rushed to chop corn before it dried even more.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

Crews in Adams County were called to a barn fire just after 5 p.m. Friday. First arriving units encountered heavy smoke and flames, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was in the 600 block of Round Hill Road in Reading Township. Firefighters remained on the scene until early Saturday morning...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEWARK, DE

