N.C. man convicted of abusing Lancaster children sentenced: DA
A North Carolina man convicted of sexually abusing four children in Lancaster was sentenced Tuesday to 36-72 years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
York County woman sentenced in murder case
A York County woman accused of killing her husband and collecting his social security money, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled “Nolo Contendere” to murder of the third degree and tampering with public record/information. The plea means Hayden accepts...
Judge decides whether Manheim Township girl accused of killing sister will stay in juvenile facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled that a Lancaster County teenager accused of killing her sister can remain at a juvenile facility for now. Claire Miller, 16, was in court Friday morning. Her attorney argued to keep her at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, where she is receiving mental health treatment and he can see her more often, which helps with communication.
Pa. State Police sued over fatal shooting of Dauphin County man
The estate of a man killed in Dauphin County last year is suing the Pennsylvania State Police, asserting wrongful death claims against the agency and the trooper who shot him. Glenn William Custer, 59, was shot during a confrontation with police on the evening of Oct. 31, 2021. Police were...
One dead after fatal Dauphin County crash
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10.
Steelton man sentenced to 30 years in overdose death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Steelton man was sentenced to prison after selling drugs that killed a Cumberland County man on March 3, 2018.
State Police investigating Lancaster crash that killed one
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred in Lancaster County on Friday, Sept. 9. The crash reportedly occurred at the intersection of Kirkwood Pike and Noble Road in Colerain Township at 8:45 a.m. According to police reports, the crash involved one car...
Arrest made in fatal drug overdose
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
Fight at Cumberland County park, shots fired
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Shots were fired as a fight broke out at a playground on Wednesday at a Cumberland County playground. The Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to a call for "shots fired" at the Highland Park Playground along the 1300 block of Chatham Road at 4:31 p.m.
Cold cases cracked: How experts are solving hundreds of violent crime mysteries after decades of no answers
On the evening of Dec. 5, 1975, Lindy Sue Biechler’s aunt and uncle returned home to find their 19-year-old niece with a knife sticking out of her neck and signs of a struggle in the blood-splattered entrance way of the house in Manor Township, Pennsylvania. Investigators combed through the...
Four Pounds Of Meth, Fentanyl, Stolen Gun Seized In Berks County Busts: PD
An investigation by local and state law enforcement led to one arrest and the seizure of several pounds of drugs, cash, and stolen gun, authorities in Berks County said. Viccasey Garcia, 35, of West Reading was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 8 after the Reading Police Department, Berks County District Attorney Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police found the items during a search of two homes linked to him, they said.
One dead after crash in Lancaster County
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police has released details of a fatal crash that occurred on the morning of Friday, Sept. 9.
York County grandmother sentenced for husband’s killing
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Virginia Hayden, the York County grandmother accused of killing her husband and collecting his Social Security income, has been sentenced in his decade-old murder case. According to court records, Virginia Hayden pled "Nolo Contendere" to murder of the third degree and tampering with public...
Drug Task Force Nabs Lancaster County Man
LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man has been charged with dealing fentanyl and marijuana as a result of a search and seizure by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. 36-year-old Chauncey Martin-Perry of Manheim Township was arrested September 1 after the Drug Task Force received information he was in possession of illegal narcotics at two storage units and his residence. Search warrants conducted at those locations resulted in confiscations of 3,472 fentanyl pills, seven pounds of marijuana, 1,128 grams of THC products, two handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and about $55,000 in cash. Martin-Perry was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler and held on $100,000 bail.
Pa. doctor sent to prison after prescribing more than 422,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
Lancaster man arrested after allegedly strangling woman
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman a the KeepSafe Storage facility in Manheim Township. According to police, an officer arrived at the facility after someone reported a female yelling for someone to call the police.
Santa convention brings dozens of Santas to Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Santa convention drew dozens of Chris Kringles from around the country to Dauphin and Lancaster counties to learn the ins and outs of being Saint Nicholas. It was a sea of red suits, white beards and Christmas cheer — pretty much what you...
Harrisburg man sentenced in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez of Harrisburg was sentenced to 5.5 to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty for his role in the June, 28, 2021 shooting that happened at the Camp Hill Borough Pool. Jimenez pleaded guilty to one count of criminal...
Lancaster man accused of strangulation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged for allegedly strangling a woman in Lititz, Lancaster County. The Lititz Borough Police Department filed a criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause against Blake J. Strangarity, 30, of Lancaster, after he was accused of committing crimes of:. Strangulation.
2 adults, 3 children found dead in Cecil County home after apparent murder-suicide
ELK MILLS, Md. — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two adults and three children were found dead inside an Elk Mills home Friday morning. "This is a tragic and terrible day for our county and our community," Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said...
