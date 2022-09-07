ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

Related
californiapublic.com

San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport

It was startling wake up for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were shocked...
SAN JOSE, CA
californiapublic.com

Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?

Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. “I’ve just noticed business being so much slower,” Pleasanton resident...
PLEASANTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy