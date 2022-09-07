Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were shocked...
californiapublic.com
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. “I’ve just noticed business being so much slower,” Pleasanton resident...
californiapublic.com
2 Arrested in Standoff as CHP, Caltrans Clear Wood Street Encampment in Oakland
About 80 unhoused residents and their property were being cleared from Caltrans land along Wood Street in Oakland Thursday following a federal judge’s ruling that the state agency could do so. Work began at about 9:30 a.m. with the California Highway Patrol assisting. But, the removal of the residents...
