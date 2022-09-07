Read full article on original website
Congresswoman Karen Bass' LA Home Burglarized, Firearms Taken
On Saturday Congresswoman Karen Bass released a statement that her home in LA had been burglarized on Friday. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house has been broken into and burglarized,” Bass said in a statement. The LAPD was called and she thanked them for their...
Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes
Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public’s help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres
Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
A Ventura hiker left to find help for his heat-stricken girlfriend. He was found dead four days later
Tim Sgrignoli, 29, of Ventura, was found dead on Thursday by authorities after a four-day search in the Santa Ynez Mountains north of Santa Barbara.
L.A. student journalists reported on an unvaccinated librarian. Now their advisor faces suspension
The journalism advisor at Daniel Pearl Magnet High School has refused to remove the librarian’s name from her students’ story. 1st Amendment experts say she’s right.
Firefighters battle massive fire near Hemet from the sky at night
The Fairview fire is one of the first in which Cal Fire has deployed helicopters at night.
Port of Los Angeles Awards $1.3 Million in Community Grants to 36 Non-Profits
The Port of Los Angeles awarded a record $1.3 million in community grants on Thursday, supporting 36 non-profits working in the Los Angeles Harbor area. The funding, released through the port’s Community Investment Grant Program, marked a 30% increase from last year. Over three-quarters of applicants were awarded a grant.
Two killed in plane crash at Santa Monica Airport
Around 4:45 p.m., a small aircraft crashed on the runway, fire officials said. The two victims were the only people onboard.
A little more than two years after a devastating fire, the San Gabriel Mission is nearly restored
San Gabriel Mission clergy and staff allowed guests inside the Roman Catholic house of worship, which has been undergoing restoration since a July 2020 fire.
