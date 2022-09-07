ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Congresswoman Karen Bass' LA Home Burglarized, Firearms Taken

On Saturday Congresswoman Karen Bass released a statement that her home in LA had been burglarized on Friday. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house has been broken into and burglarized,” Bass said in a statement. The LAPD was called and she thanked them for their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes

Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public’s help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula. As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained. A flood watch and...
TEMECULA, CA
Port of Los Angeles Awards $1.3 Million in Community Grants to 36 Non-Profits

The Port of Los Angeles awarded a record $1.3 million in community grants on Thursday, supporting 36 non-profits working in the Los Angeles Harbor area. The funding, released through the port’s Community Investment Grant Program, marked a 30% increase from last year. Over three-quarters of applicants were awarded a grant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
