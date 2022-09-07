Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
From sweats to leggings, Rihanna's new loungewear line is filled with fall staples
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. While it may have seemed like Rihanna was laying low after reportedly giving birth to her first child in May, it's clear that she's been keeping busy with much more than new mom duties.
hypebeast.com
Hello Kitty Joins adidas Originals for Three Footwear Styles
Sanrio’s most iconic character, Hello Kitty, has been spotted across the fashion and footwear world with yet another year of exciting collaborations. Recently, this has included a Spring/Summer 2023 runway appearance with Soulland and a capsule collection with Nike. Now, she ditches the Swoosh in favor of the Stripes as.
papermag.com
Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons' FW22 Runway Boots Stomp Into the Season
Raf Simons‘ Fall/Winter 2022 runway show was a return to form for the esteemed Belgian designer, with leather boots, vinyl aprons, extravagant fuzzy mohair hats, couture-ified satin bags, and much more making for statement looks infiltrated by Simons’ dark and sexual undertones. One of the key pieces that had this attitude in mind is the black block-heel boots; a wellington style that was seen on almost every look (in one form or another) during the presentation.
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Kendall Jenner stunned in a sultry, elegant white gown to the 818 Tequila ‘Eight Reserve’ launch party— showing us all how to rock one last epic all-white summer outfit before Labor Day! The supermodel, 26, donned a floor-length, curve-hugging and asymmetrical dress by Rick Owens to the Malibu soiree, featuring an ultra-high slit that revealed her toned legs.
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign
Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
16 In-Laws Whose Sense Of Entitlement Is One Part Hilarious, Nine Parts Infuriating
These in-laws might just be the worst houseguests ever.
hypebeast.com
The Reebok Shaq Attaq "OG" is Returning
Continuing to dig into its extensive basketball archive, Reebok is now gearing up to bring back Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Shaq Attaq “OG” signature shoe. Originally introduced back in 1992, the Shaq Attaq served to encapsulate the personality of the larger-than-life rookie star. Designed by former Reebok...
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
hypebeast.com
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Lead Hollywood Epic 'Babylon'
Paramount Pictures has offered a first look at Babylon, one of its biggest movies this year from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. Babylon is described as an original epic set in the 1920s leading up to Hollywood’s Golden Age. During that euphoric period, Los Angeles was building up to become a bustling metropolis and the industry was transitioning away from silent films. “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as,” Chazelle tells Vanity Fair.
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDAtelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023Autumn Adeigbo RTW Spring 2023AnOnlyChild RTW Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with...
hypebeast.com
Nike Celebrates Mothers With Air Max 90 "Mama"
After revealing the Air Max 90 in “White Reptile” earlier this week, the classic silhouette returns in a wholesome, special-edition “MAMA” colorway. Air Max 90 arrives in a mix of sail white and beige tones across the smooth and tumbled leather uppers. Side Swooshes are featured in gray suede while lateral cutouts, heel tabs, and tongue tabs incorporate turquoise Nike Air Max motifs. Additional highlights include a faux-fur-lined tongue fit for the colder seasons and a mini Nike “Mama” keychain hanging below the collars. Rounding out the look are white midsoles, clear blue-tinted Air units, and cream rubber outsoles.
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE's "BACK TO SCHOOL" Capsule Brings Collegiate Style
Returning with its latest release, HUMAN MADE has put together the “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection. Building on NIGO‘s obsession with Americana, the special range delivers collegiate style with sportswear takes and preppy ivy outfitting. The HUMAN MADE “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection features jackets, hoodies, rugby...
hypebeast.com
Fall-Friendly Tones Outfit This Upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Colorway
Summer is winding down to its last few weeks, and while there’s still an ample amount of sunshine and warm weather to enjoy,. is already getting its footwear category ready for the seasonal transition. Fall time is typically when more drab and neutral tones tend to come out to play, and that’s exactly what this upcoming Nike Air Max 90 colorway possesses.
Brie Larson Glows In A Little Black Dress While Discussing Her 'Captain Marvel' Role On Jimmy Kimmel—We're Speechless!
Brie Larson proved yet again that she’s the eternally best-dressed superhero with her latest stunning black dress! The Marvel Cinematic Universe star, 32, graced the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live this week in a sultry LBD with a low-cut neckline to highlight her figure and thigh-skimming hemline that helped flaunt her toned legs. The Captain Marvel actress discussed the future of her beloved comic book character Carol Danvers in Marvel’s upcoming 2023 film The Marvels, and charmed fans with her upbeat disposition and classy monochromatic ensemble.
