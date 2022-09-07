ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, TX

Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
CYPRESS, TX
FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097

At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Accidents
Public Safety
Galveston City Council approves TxDOT grant that will be used for speeding, drunk driving

GALVESTON, Texas – City leaders in Galveston are looking to crack down on drunk driving after a string of deadly crashes on the island. On Thursday, city council members approved an almost $50,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation that will provide more resources for officers and help crack down on unsafe, impaired, and distracted drivers.
GALVESTON, TX
HOUSE FIRE IN NEW CANEY

At 9pm East Montgomery County Fire along with Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments responded to a house fire immediately south of the intersection of SH 242 on FM 1485. Units arrived with a wood frame home fully involved. The cause of the blaze will be determined by the Montgomery County Fire Marshals’ Office. FM 1485 remained closed for several hours as tankers shuttled water to the fire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

