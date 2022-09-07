Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery Mac
Related
cw39.com
Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
Multi-vehicle crash, road debris impacting both sides of the Southwest Freeway near West Loop
HOUSTON — A three-vehicle crash and road debris are causing traffic on both sides of the I-69/Southwest Freeway near the I-610 West Loop. The three-vehicle crash is impacting three northbound lanes and the right shoulder of the Southwest Freeway near Chimney Rock, according to Houston Transtar. The road debris...
Man dies after grabbing onto moving car and falling off in Acres Homes area
Police believe the man grabbed onto the car when it was stopped at a light and held on for a couple blocks before falling off. The driver likely never realized the man was hanging on, HPD said.
Deadly pileup shuts down eastbound lanes of East Freeway in E. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Eastbound lanes of East Freeway have reopened after a deadly pileup early Thursday. The crash involved four vehicles in the area of East Freeway near Mercury Drive in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office. At least one person was killed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Train derailment reported in Sugar Land, nearby roadway closed through Friday
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Officials are working to clean up a train derailment that was reported in Sugar Land on Thursday. Details are limited, but city officials said the southbound right turn lane on Dairy Ashford at Highway 90 is closed through Friday. Officials said there is no environmental risk...
Click2Houston.com
Train derailment closes turning lane on Dairy Ashford at Hwy 90 in Sugar Land, officials say
Officials with the city of Sugar Land say a train derailment caused road closures on Thursday afternoon. According to the City of Sugar Land’s Facebook page, the train caused the southbound right turn lane on Dairy Ashford at Highway 90 to close. The road will reportedly be closed until...
Riggy's West 10 semitrailer parking station will bring flagship stop to Katy, Brookshire
Riggy's West 10 boasts 326 semitrailer parking spaces and container storage as well as proximity to major distribution centers. The station will feature bathroom, shower and laundry facilities. (Courtesy Riggy's) A network of semitrailer parking and storage is extending into the Katy and Brookshire areas. Riggy’s West 10, a 19.14-acre...
Passenger shot and killed while driving along Grand Parkway in Spring area
The eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway have reopened after they were closed for several hours. Now, investigators are looking for surveillance video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097
At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houstonians dead after horrific RV crash in Virginia, police say; 25-year-old Houstonian charged
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Virgina – Authorities in Virginia are investigating a deadly crash involving three Houstonians that happened on Thursday night. According to Virginia Police, the crash took place around 8:26 p.m. along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker in Fauquier County. Investigators say a Winnebago RV was traveling east...
Train derailment in Sugar Land will have drivers taking detours
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A train derailment in Sugar Land could be causing you to make a detour, and it’s expected to be there through Friday. It happened at Highway 90 at Dairy Ashford. It appears a tree fell on the tracks, which may have led to the derailment.
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major I-45 project at FM 518 begins Sept. 16
A major project at I-45 and FM 518 will begin Sept. 16, affecting traffic until the end of the year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A major project at I-45 and FM 518 will begin Sept. 16, affecting traffic until the end of the year. According to a League City news release,...
Dashcam video shows car speed past stopped school bus in Richmond
"An absolutely unacceptable start to the school year," the constable said in a social media post.
Click2Houston.com
Armed suspect shot by officer, 2 others detained after pursuit in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – One suspect was hurt and two others are in custody after a 15-minute-long chase through north Houston lead to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday, according to Houston police. According to HPD Assistant Chief Y. Bashir, officers observed a driver speeding near North Freeway and Little York Road...
Click2Houston.com
Galveston City Council approves TxDOT grant that will be used for speeding, drunk driving
GALVESTON, Texas – City leaders in Galveston are looking to crack down on drunk driving after a string of deadly crashes on the island. On Thursday, city council members approved an almost $50,000 grant from the Texas Department of Transportation that will provide more resources for officers and help crack down on unsafe, impaired, and distracted drivers.
Click2Houston.com
Person detained, 10-year-old taken to hospital after house fire following fight in NE Harris Co., HCFMO says
KINGWOOD, Texas – A 10-year-old girl was transported to the hospital and a person has been detained after a house fire in Kingwood on Thursday. According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out on City Green Trail near East Little York. Officials say they...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN NEW CANEY
At 9pm East Montgomery County Fire along with Caney Creek and Needham Fire Departments responded to a house fire immediately south of the intersection of SH 242 on FM 1485. Units arrived with a wood frame home fully involved. The cause of the blaze will be determined by the Montgomery County Fire Marshals’ Office. FM 1485 remained closed for several hours as tankers shuttled water to the fire.
Northbound Hwy 249 blocked at Old Foltin Road in NW Harris Co. amid motorcycle crash investigation
Northbound lanes of Highway 249 in northwest Harris County were blocked on Monday afternoon after a bike hit the back of a vehicle.
Comments / 0