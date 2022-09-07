Read full article on original website
This Is River Days Weekend on Mt. Vernon
And a good time to be had by all. It happens as Mt. Vernon River Days gets under way this (Fri) morning at 11 on the city’s river front. The Smoke on the Ohio Barbecue Contest is back this year and goes on through Saturday. Little Miss and Mister...
Trooper Arrests Woman For Driving Impaired In School Zone
A Pike County Trooper was patrolling the area around Central High School and Middle School Wednesday afternoon when he noticed a driver disregard a stop sign. According to a police report, 37 year old Anna Watson was pulled over after displaying signs of impairment. She was transported to Daviess Community...
