ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

German court hands Islamic State member 10 years in prison for murder, war crimes

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Sept 7 (Reuters) - A German court has sentenced an Islamic State member to 10 years in prison for war crimes and murder committed in Syria, including the beating of a prisoner who later died in custody.

The man, who was not named, travelled to Syria from Germany and joined Islamic State in March 2014, according to a statement on Wednesday from the Duesseldorf court after the verdict.

He became a prison guard and along with three other men was ordered to punish a prisoner. The defendant beat the handcuffed man, who was suspended from the ceiling by his hands tied behind his back. He died two days later.

A German court last year sentenced a former Islamic State militant to life imprisonment for involvement in genocide and crimes against humanity. read more

Reporting by Matthias Williams, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest

TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained "medical distress" and died soon after at a hospital, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Algeria keeps top ministers in a government change -presidency

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Algeria has made a government reshuffle with minor changes, keeping energy and foreign affairs ministers in their positions, a presidency statement showed. The government change comes a few months ahead of Algeria hosting an Arab league summit Nov. 1.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Genocide#Crimes Against Humanity#Prison Guard#German#Islamic State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Reuters

U.S. Justice Dept, Trump team deeply divided over special master appointment

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and Donald Trump's attorneys said on Friday they are deeply divided over whether classified records seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida estate should be reviewed by a special master, and they each put forth a separate list of candidates for the job.
POTUS
Reuters

Soccer-Russia to host Bosnia in November friendly

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly match in November, the Bosnia Football Association announced on its official website on Friday, sparking criticism from Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic and the mayor of Sarajevo.
SOCCER
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan echoes Putin's gripes over grain exports

ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he wanted grain from Russia to be exported too, adding Vladimir Putin was right to complain that grain from Ukraine under a U.N.-backed deal was going to wealthy rather than poor countries.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

584K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy