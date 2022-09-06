Read full article on original website
Fort Walton Beach police release Labor Day checkpoint DUIs, drugs stats
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department held a DUI checkpoint over the Labor Day holiday weekend. On Friday, Sept 2 alone, officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence and pulled a large number of drugs off the streets. FWBPD held a traffic checkpoint with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s […]
Florida Hwy. Patrol arrest Pensacola man for trafficking meth
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for trafficking meth after a traffic stop on I-10 by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday. Jerry William Holtry Jr., 42, was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, use of drug paraphernalia to transport drugs, possession of less than 10 […]
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
Man acquitted, charges dismissed for woman accused of murder
A man and woman once charged with murder are both free after a jury found one of them not guilty.
Pensacola man gets life in prison for death of infant son
A Pensacola man is going to prison in connection to the death of his infant son.
Drugs, stolen handgun reportedly found during search of Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a stolen handgun are among the items found during a search of a Fort Walton Beach home, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department announced on Thursday. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), early yesterday morning, detectives with...
Man who killed stepson gets 2 life sentences
A judge has handed down two life sentences for a Pensacola man who killed his stepson and tried to kill his stepson's girlfriend.
SUV flees Mobile Police, crashes with child inside
A chase in Mobile with a child inside the vehicle happened Friday afternoon on Dauphin Street.
2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in July linked to smash and grab spree: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have had charges added against them for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal […]
Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
Helicopter circling Milton searching for carjacking suspect: Santa Rosa deputies
UPDATE: (5:43 p.m.) At approximately 12 p.m., on Sept. 6, Santa Rosa deputies received information about a possible carjacking that occurred at Bagdad Park. Deputies said today, Sept. 8, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the 2013 gray Hyundai Elantra was located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. It was during this […]
Fort Walton Beach man charged with trafficking fentanyl
Man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill ‘every resident in Fort Walton Beach’: Police FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man with a trove of drugs, including 48.6 grams of fentanyl, on Thursday, according to a news release from Chief of Police Robert Bage. Police said they found the […]
Bedroom fire sends 5 to hospital; State investigates cause
An early morning fire sent five people to the hospital in Pensacola.
Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
2 arrested for fentanyl in Prichard: Mobile Co. Sheriff
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men at a traffic stop after deputies found drugs in the car and learned the two men had active felony warrants for their arrest. Tretin Devangelo Ferguson and Michael Eugene Carson Jr. were found in a Black Cadillac Escalade. The […]
Man accused of breaking baby’s legs, causing brain bleed
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man in Santa Rosa County is facing charges after deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said he broke the baby’s legs and caused the baby to have a brain bleed. Karsten Smith, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and was given no bond.
MCSO: Two with active warrants caught with gun, drugs in Prichard traffic stop
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Co Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop at the corner of Glendale St. and North Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Prichard, AL. The vehicle was a 2002 Black...
What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
Mobile pool company owner charged with theft by deception
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The owner of a Mobile pool company turned himself into Metro Jail Friday morning. Doug Wilson is facing nine counts of theft by deception after several of his clients say he took the money but didn’t finish their pools. According to court documents, on just those...
