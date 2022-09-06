ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Florida Hwy. Patrol arrest Pensacola man for trafficking meth

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for trafficking meth after a traffic stop on I-10 by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday. Jerry William Holtry Jr., 42, was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, use of drug paraphernalia to transport drugs, possession of less than 10 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in July linked to smash and grab spree: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have had charges added against them for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach man charged with trafficking fentanyl

Man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill ‘every resident in Fort Walton Beach’: Police FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police arrested a man with a trove of drugs, including 48.6 grams of fentanyl, on Thursday, according to a news release from Chief of Police Robert Bage. Police said they found the […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for fentanyl in Prichard: Mobile Co. Sheriff

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men at a traffic stop after deputies found drugs in the car and learned the two men had active felony warrants for their arrest. Tretin Devangelo Ferguson and Michael Eugene Carson Jr. were found in a Black Cadillac Escalade. The […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

What is ‘bank jugging’ and what should you know about it?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With the recent crimes of “bank jugging” happening in Northwest Florida and lower Alabama, there are several that might not know what the term means. WKRG News 5 talked with Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommi Lyter to explain what exactly “bank jugging” is and how you can protect […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile pool company owner charged with theft by deception

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The owner of a Mobile pool company turned himself into Metro Jail Friday morning. Doug Wilson is facing nine counts of theft by deception after several of his clients say he took the money but didn’t finish their pools. According to court documents, on just those...
MOBILE, AL

