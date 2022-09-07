ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire."
2 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Both Adyen and The Trade Desk knocked the doors off earnings. It looks like an opportune time to add these industry leaders to your portfolio.
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Realty Income Corporation (O -0.80%) isn't exactly a...
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains.
Kevin O'Leary on his worst 'Shark Tank' investment ever: ‘I lost half a million dollars'

If there's one thing Kevin O'Leary has learned from more than three decades as an investor, it's that not every bet pays off. On ABC's "Shark Tank," O'Leary has invested more than $8.5 million in roughly 40 companies since the show debuted in 2009, according to an estimate from Sharkalytics. The longtime investor and chairman of O'Shares ETFs has some notable successes, like an investment in online meal kit service Plated that later sold for $300 million.
Here's Why Dollar General Is a Better Buy Than Dollar Tree

Dollar General is investing more in $1-or-less merchandise and private-label brands to lure consumers. The deep-discount chain sees opportunity in more fresh produce and health-and-wellness initiatives. It offers a steadier, more predictable growth trajectory than its rival.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
