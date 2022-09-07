If there's one thing Kevin O'Leary has learned from more than three decades as an investor, it's that not every bet pays off. On ABC's "Shark Tank," O'Leary has invested more than $8.5 million in roughly 40 companies since the show debuted in 2009, according to an estimate from Sharkalytics. The longtime investor and chairman of O'Shares ETFs has some notable successes, like an investment in online meal kit service Plated that later sold for $300 million.

