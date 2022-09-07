ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aldi vs Le Creuset cast iron cookware: Can the 11 times cheaper casserole dupe beat the market leader?

Think of a cast iron casserole pot and only one name is synonymous with it: Le Creuset. Famed for its brightly coloured enamel kitchenware, these "French ovens" began life nearly 100 years ago, in 1925.Since then, the pots have grown to become a real status item of the kitchen – the “you’ve made it” trophy product you’ve been given or have saved up for. Of course, then, you won’t want to hide it away in a cupboard – it’s likely to be proudly displayed on your worktop or hob.For years, the French brand dominated the market, much in the same way...
The Kitchn

KitchenAid Just Launched a New Stand Mixer Color — and It’s Stunning

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s September, and what does that mean for home cooks? Drumroll please… fall baking, of course! Ah, how we here at Kitchn wait all year for this precious season to roll around so we can start swirling up some pumpkin spiced cinnamon rolls, caramel apple cakes, pecan squares, and all the other scrum-diddly-umptous sweet treats that come with the change in seasons.
The Independent

Aldi is selling a nine-function Tefal air fryer for all your cooking needs

If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil, but is recommended as being far more cost effective compared with cookers.Creating deliciously crispy finishes without having to resort to a deep-fat fryer, the do-it-all kitchen appliance has multiple functions, including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more.Plus, energy provider Utilita has stated air fryers are more energy-efficient than your usual cooker – which, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer...
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
People

Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
Thrillist

You Can Get Free & Cheap Food at Taco Bell Through October

Taco Bell showered our summer with cheap food, but just because the season is winding to a close doesn't mean the deals are too. The Mexican Pizza slinger just announced its latest promotions calendar, and it's brimming with freebies through October. Here's the full lineup of in-app offers:. August 19...
NewsBreak
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Mashed

The Aldi Potato Chips That Won Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is a bit of a bittersweet holiday when you think about it. Not only does the celebration of America's workers promise a three-day weekend and a short workweek, but it also serves as many peoples' green light to start gearing up for fall, and therefore likely provides a big serotonin boost to the 56% of Americans who claimed in a 2020 One Poll survey that they felt the happiest during leaf-peeping season (via People). And while that makes us happy for the autumn lovers of the country, there's also a hint of sadness in the holiday, as many view it as the final hurrah for the grilling season until next year. As such, WalletHub reports that over 150 million Americans were expected to either host or attend a cookout this past weekend to commemorate summer's final days.
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Distractify

Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them

As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
Mashed

Dairy Queen Is Celebrating Its New Fall Menu In An Unexpected Way

Summer is coming to a close, but that should only be good news for fall lovers. A change in season usually signifies new limited-time products from popular brands and restaurants. While some people may opt for a Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks to enhance their seasonal spirit, Dairy Queen is also prepared and eager to serve customers holiday-inspired treats.
