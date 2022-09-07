Read full article on original website
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ MMO was canned due to Tencent complications
Amazon Game Studios, Amazon’s game development arm, was set to release a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO this year. However, the project was canceled in April last year, with reports at the time claiming that this was caused by a dispute with Tencent. Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann...
PlayStation CEO Says Microsoft CoD Offer is 'Inadequate on Many Levels'
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan says Microsoft's offer to keep Call of Duty on PS platforms "was inadequate on many levels" and would last for three years after the existing agreement between Activision and Sony ends. The report was made by GamesIndustry.biz, who directly received a statement from Ryan on Wednesday.
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch
Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
Ubisoft Begins Five-Year Plan to Improve Employee Diversity
Ubisoft's Project Rise aims to increase diversity at the company through recruitment, internal talent development and external pipeline development.
Microsoft Pledges to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 'Years' After Existing Deal
In the face of increased pressure from international regulators, Microsoft has committed to making Call of Duty available on PlayStation consoles for "several more years," beyond the scope of the pre-existing deal between Sony and Activision Blizzard in the event that its acquisition of the latter sees approval. The news...
League of Legends Worlds 2022 Azir Release Date
Riot Games, developer of the popular MOBA League of Legends, revealed the splash art and arrival date of Worlds 2022 Azir. Currently, it seems that this skin will sport four unique chromas that will help players stand out for an additional price. With this being Azir's first skin in roughly...
How to Cancel Purchases in Fortnite
Epic Games has changed the way purchases work in Fortnite, extending the purchase cancellation window. Alongside update v21.51, Epic Games added some improvements to its in-game purchasing settings. The changes now make it a little trickier to accidentally make a purchase in the Item Shop, with players now needing to hold down a button to make purchase.
Is Ooblets on Switch?
Wondering if Ooblets is available on the Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
GameStop Sued Over Alleged Customer 'Wiretapping'
A suit has been filed against GameStop accusing the retailer of recording conversations customers have with the company's support team, and sharing them with a third party.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Announced, Verdansk Return Teased
Activision officially announced Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Thursday. At long last, Warzone Mobile has been revealed in full, complete with a nine-second teaser that seems to confirm the return of the fan-favorite map, Verdansk. In March, Activision first announced that it was working on a mobile release for...
