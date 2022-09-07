ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Earn the Happi Genji Skin in Overwatch

Overwatch players are getting the chance to earn a brand new cosmetic item. This new item is the Happi Genji Skin. According to Overwatch Concept Artist, Shih Kai Chang, the Genji skin was made to show what Genji would wear if he was at the "summer festival in his hometown."
DBLTAP

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Azir Release Date

Riot Games, developer of the popular MOBA League of Legends, revealed the splash art and arrival date of Worlds 2022 Azir. Currently, it seems that this skin will sport four unique chromas that will help players stand out for an additional price. With this being Azir's first skin in roughly...
DBLTAP

How to Cancel Purchases in Fortnite

Epic Games has changed the way purchases work in Fortnite, extending the purchase cancellation window. Alongside update v21.51, Epic Games added some improvements to its in-game purchasing settings. The changes now make it a little trickier to accidentally make a purchase in the Item Shop, with players now needing to hold down a button to make purchase.
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Announced, Verdansk Return Teased

Activision officially announced Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Thursday. At long last, Warzone Mobile has been revealed in full, complete with a nine-second teaser that seems to confirm the return of the fan-favorite map, Verdansk. In March, Activision first announced that it was working on a mobile release for...
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

