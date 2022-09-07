ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Zac Taylor Knows From Experience Rookie WRs ‘Can Be Bigtime Playmakers Week One’ As His Bengals Prepare For George Pickens

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Georgia State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Associated Press

Marshall upsets No. 8 ND 26-21; Freeman to 0-3 for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame fans could live with the Fighting Irish being overpowered in the fourth quarter against then-No. 2 Ohio State. Being pushed around by Marshall is a different story. Notre Dame Stadium is supposed to be a place to shake down the thunder, not where the Thundering Herd celebrate a 26-21 victory. The eighth-ranked Irish led 15-12 when Tyler Buchner ran in for a 1-yard run to open the fourth quarter Saturday, then added a 2-point conversion. It all went downhill from there for Notre Dame (0-2). Marcus Freeman is now the first Irish coach to open his career 0-3. Freeman, the 36-year-old, first-time head coach, was asked whether his inexperience coaching was a factor in the poor start.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy