Zac Taylor Knows From Experience Rookie WRs ‘Can Be Bigtime Playmakers Week One’ As His Bengals Prepare For George Pickens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame fans could live with the Fighting Irish being overpowered in the fourth quarter against then-No. 2 Ohio State. Being pushed around by Marshall is a different story. Notre Dame Stadium is supposed to be a place to shake down the thunder, not where the Thundering Herd celebrate a 26-21 victory. The eighth-ranked Irish led 15-12 when Tyler Buchner ran in for a 1-yard run to open the fourth quarter Saturday, then added a 2-point conversion. It all went downhill from there for Notre Dame (0-2). Marcus Freeman is now the first Irish coach to open his career 0-3. Freeman, the 36-year-old, first-time head coach, was asked whether his inexperience coaching was a factor in the poor start.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 27 MINUTES AGO