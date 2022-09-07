Zac Taylor Knows From Experience Rookie WRs ‘Can Be Bigtime Playmakers Week One’ As His Bengals Prepare For George Pickens

Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow: 3 bold predictions for Bengals QB in season opener vs. Steelers
With the Cincinnati Bengals set to open their season on Sunday, it is time for some Joe Burrow Week 1 bold predictions. The reigning AFC Super Bowl representatives will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, and expectations are very high for their franchise quarterback in 2022. Last season was almost perfect for...
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle one of their top division rivals as they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and execute a Steelers-Bengals prediction and pick. The Steelers went 9-7-1 last season before falling in the wildcard...
Week 1 Tone Setters: Remade Bengals' O-Line Faces Tough Test in Steelers' Defensive Front
Cincinnati added four new starters in the offensive line room
Steelers honor Dwayne Haskins with helmet decal
The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor late teammate Dwayne Haskins with a No. 3 sticker on their helmets in 2022. The
AFC Notes: Bengals, Joe Burrow, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers, Mitch Trubisky
Bengals QB Joe Burrow mentioned that his ruptured appendix earlier this offseason forced him to stay in the hospital for 5-6 days: “I was in the hospital for about five or six days. I got out of there and felt weak and slow and couldn’t really move. So that wasn’t very fun.” (Ben Baby)
Zac Taylor Shares Update on La'el Collins Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Steelers
Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday at Paycor Stadium
Steelers DC Austin wants to ‘take fight’ to Bengals
On Sunday, the Steelers’ defense hopes to show that their commitment to fixing last season’s biggest deficiency is starting to take shape, its run defense. And coordinator Teryl Austin hopes aggressiveness leads to that.
