Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
39 Year-Old Man Charged In D.C. Homicide
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department Major Crash Investigations Unit has made...
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Shootings in Columbia Heights and (Update: Homicide) Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
Man admits to killing mother of child accused of disposing baby's body in dumpster
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. A 45-year-old D.C. man pleaded guilty Thursday to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this year in Northeast D.C., according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The case was sparked after Carl Jones, the accused man, went to...
Killer on ‘jihad’ murder spree in King County gets 93-year sentence
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering three people in King County and one in New Jersey was sentenced in court on Friday to 93 years in prison. That’s on top of a life sentence that Ali Muhammad Brown is already serving for fatally shooting a young man in New Jersey.
Virginia woman arrested on murder charges in her father's death
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with her father's murder after he was found shot to death in a home near Leesburg on Wednesday. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting inside the home. When deputies arrived, they found a man, Jeffrey Carroll, dead.
Convicted killer sentenced to prison on disturbing charges involving 14-year-old Fall River girl
BOSTON – A convicted killer was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston on some disturbing charges concerning a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl. Jabarie Phillips, a/k/a Jabarie Lindsey, 44, of Seattle, Washington, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On May 11, 2022, Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say
A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
Seattle attempted rape victim fears attacker will go free due to mental health evaluation
SEATTLE — A Seattle woman is speaking out after she said the case against the man who broke into her home and tried to rape her may be dismissed due to a mental health evaluation. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the woman’s attacker, Qyreek Singletary, has...
Family demands justice two years after 21-year-old was killed in Maryland
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Virginia mom crosses state lines in a fight for justice. 21-year-old Payton Marshall was shot and killed in Prince George’s County two years ago. On the anniversary, the family stood in front of Police Headquarters demanding answers. “I’m just so used to him knocking on the door, […]
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
Alexandria man arrested for allegedly brandishing handgun outside West End nightclub
A 35-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond for allegedly brandishing a handgun outside a nightclub in the West End on Sunday, September 4. No one was injured and nothing was stolen in the incident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Pickett Street. Multiple witnesses told police that they saw the suspect pull out a handgun, according to Alexandria Police.
31-year-old MD man charged after tampering with power at DC's Green Line metro station
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is investigating after an unauthorized person tampered with power sources along the Green Line Friday afternoon causing service to be suspended between Navy Yard and Branch Avenue for several hours. According to Metro officials, the suspect de-energized the power at the Southern Avenue station around...
Grieving mother applauds transfer of juvenile judge in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — There’s been a shake-up at the Prince George’s County Courthouse in the wake of bitter complaints that the judge in charge of the juvenile court has been too easy on dangerous teen offenders. A new judge has been put in charge of the...
Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl
A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma...
Shoplifting suspect with HIV bites Seattle Nordstrom security guard
SEATTLE - On Thursday, a man accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard, all the while allegedly knowing that he is HIV positive, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. 31-year-old Keelan Louis Jones is accused of grabbing about $300 worth of merchandise from the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom and walking out of the store.
Man Shot in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Saturday night, and a 26 year-old man...
Bail Set at $500K for Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Woman and Children at Gunpoint
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a Centralia man accused of threatening a woman and three children at gunpoint on Wednesday. Jaime N. Gutierrez, 27, is accused of pointing a gun to the woman’s head while her children, who are between the ages of 2 and 8 years old, were present.
