bloomberglaw.com
EY Charts Course to Split Firm, Seek Partner Support (2)
Global partners to vote on break-up plans beginning this year. Global accounting firm Ernst & Young’s top leaders have agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Ascendance of King Charles Brings Legal Changes
In today’s column, at least seven legal team members were among the 1,200-plus job cuts announced by social media company Snap; Big Law firms are still working out how to get people back in the office this fall; and IBM Corp.’s top lawyer got paid $6.65 million last year.
U.K.・
bloomberglaw.com
Two Firms Lead PE-Backed Sitio’s Oil & Gas Tie-Up with Brigham
Davis Polk & Wardwell is advising Denver-based Sitio Royalties Corp. on its agreement to buy rival US oil and gas rights company Brigham Minerals Inc. in an all-stock merger. Vinson & Elkins is advising Austin, Texas-based Brigham Minerals on the agreement, which would create an industry leader by bringing together two of the largest public companies in the oil and gas mineral and royalty sector, the companies’ press release said. It said the merger values the combined company at around $4.8 billion.
bloomberglaw.com
JP Morgan Funds Veteran-Led VC Firm With Contractor Portfolio
J2 Ventures first veteran-led firm for JP Morgan’s Project Spark. JP Morgan is investing in J2 Ventures, the first veteran-led venture capital firm supported by the bank’s initiative to close a funding gap for managers in underrepresented communities. J2 Ventures specializes in early-stage funding of companies with dual-use...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
SEC Enforcement Chief Pushes to Improve Staff Diversity
The Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement division is working to further diversify its staff as the agency under Chairman Gary Gensler considers requirements for companies to boost their workforce diversity reporting. SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal told the Practising Law Institute conference on Friday that diversity, equity and inclusion is...
bloomberglaw.com
Community Solar Developers See Sunny Opportunity in Tax Credits
Low-income areas and communities of color have felt left on the sidelines as homeowners reaped the benefits of rooftop solar panels and electric vehicles helped along by federal and state tax credits. But community solar project developers say more generous tax credits under the new climate law will help them...
bloomberglaw.com
Amylyx Surges After FDA Advisers Back ALS Drug for Clearance (1)
Company’s drug was narrowly rejected by FDA advisers in March. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares climbed after its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance. During a rare second panel meeting on Wednesday,...
bloomberglaw.com
How to Manage an Endless Workload and Deliver More with Less
As a GC, you must wear many hats, from a legal advisor to a business strategist to a risk management expert—not to mention managing your department and outside counsel relationships. With so many responsibilities covering a vast range of expertise, the role of GC has expanded, and so have their workloads. This is especially true as they become more ingrained with their business and look to shift more work internally to reduce spend on outside counsel. As workloads increase, GCs are left with little time to act as strategic business partners and a valued member of the leadership team.
TechCrunch
Accel, Flourish Ventures and Future Ventures join Startup Battlefield judges
Like those who came before them, this year’s contenders will have to work hard to impress the seasoned VCs who will size up their pitches and follow up with exacting questions. We’re thrilled to announce our third group of judges (check out others here and here) ready to determine who wins the glory and the $100,000 prize.
