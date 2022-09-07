As a GC, you must wear many hats, from a legal advisor to a business strategist to a risk management expert—not to mention managing your department and outside counsel relationships. With so many responsibilities covering a vast range of expertise, the role of GC has expanded, and so have their workloads. This is especially true as they become more ingrained with their business and look to shift more work internally to reduce spend on outside counsel. As workloads increase, GCs are left with little time to act as strategic business partners and a valued member of the leadership team.

