UK innovator Cullen Unveils Fully Recyclable Fibre Bottle in Fight Against Single-Use Plastic Packaging

 3 days ago
GLASGOW, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--

Rapidly expanding to accommodate demand from multinational food chains, major supermarkets and Britain’s NHS, UK-based innovator Cullen Packaging has unveiled a next generation, sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and pouches. Called simply ‘The Fibre Bottle’ it is designed for dry goods and enables brands producing goods such as vitamins, supplements, dry foods, homecare and horticultural products to remove 270m single-use plastic bottles or pouches from shelves per year.

The Fibre Bottle from Cullen Packaging will remove 270m plastic bottles from shelves per year (Photo: Business Wire)

The pioneering Fibre Bottle is made from 100% natural matter, recycled cardboard and water, and is biodegradable & compostable, in comparison to its counterpart plastic that will leave a 200-1000 year legacy in landfill. Unlike similar products, The Fibre Bottle is now shelf-ready at scale, with Cullen already producing hundreds of millions of moulded fibre bottles for the healthcare sector across 34 countries globally.

The landmark Fibre Bottle is launched in one design iteration, but thanks to Cullen’s bespoke service, the innovator can create any size or colour that FMCG brands can conceive. Within just one month, the firm’s in-house design, engineering and manufacturing teams can create a bespoke moulded fibre alternative for most plastic packaging, of which the Fibre Bottle is the latest example. Upon approval, the sustainable units can be made affordably and quickly at commercial scale. So more brands than ever will be able to seamlessly replace plastic for Cullen’s sustainable alternatives.

David MacDonald, owner of Cullen, said: “This is a game changer. While there are some great pilot and small-scale plastic-free bottle innovations, The Fibre Bottle by Cullen is the only one that can be produced affordably at a commercial scale. The fibre-based packaging market is £8.65bn ($10bn) per year and we’re already one of its most established, major players. Our ability to design, engineer and manufacture over one billion plastic free products since 2020 from our UK facility makes us one of the global leaders in this space. And we can produce 270 million Fibre Bottles per year from today. It’s not just bright innovation and smart design that will allow us remove single-plastic from shelves, but expert manufacturing at real scale and a cost that rivals or beats the alternatives. And that’s where Cullen is at already.”

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of A Plastic Planet said “In single-use packaging, carbon footprint and general eco-friendliness of moulded fibre products are significantly better when compared to plastic. For a single-use packaging product of the same size and functionality, moulded fibre has a 63% lower CO2 emission as compared to polystyrene and a 150% lower as compared to PET. Cullen is a business that has the potential to eliminate billions of pieces of toxic, indestructible plastic and sees no limit to the positive impact they can drive. Ideas are a start, but implementation is everything. Cullen’s ability to scale rapidly and execute a big vision gives us hope that we can stop huge amounts of damage being done to the planet.”

Cullen is Europe’s only combined manufacturer of moulded fibre and corrugate packaging. Its products are already almost everywhere, in all shapes, sizes and colours, protecting everything from avocados and coffee to laptops, vacuums expensive wine and much more. The company itself uses a closed-loop recycling system that cleverly utilises the waste they produce from their corrugated manufacturing process to make their moulded fibre products including The Fibre Bottle.

#Plastic Packaging#Single Use Plastic#Recyclable Plastic#Plastic Bottles#Recycled Plastic#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Nhs#Fmcg
Interesting Engineering

Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district

Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
WORLD
ScienceAlert

New Prototype Device Harvests Water From The Air to Make Hydrogen Fuel

Hydrogen has huge potential as a clean fuel: it's abundant (mainly in compounds like water), it doesn't produce any damaging emissions, and it can also be used to store energy from solar, wind, and tidal sources. There are challenges in producing enough of the stuff in a practical and affordable way, however. Splitting hydrogen from water can require complicated technology and also relies on pure freshwater – not something that's plentifully available everywhere. Now, scientists have come up with a new prototype device that can harvest water from humid air, before splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen. What's more, it's capable of operating in...
CHEMISTRY
One Green Planet

Jason Momoa Shaves Head to Raise Awareness for Single-Use Plastic Crisis

Jason Momoa shaved his head to highlight the issue of single-use plastics and how they are destroying our environment. In an Instagram video, Momoa says, “Aloha, everyone,” then pauses. “Hand me those braids.”. He holds up two long pieces of braided hair as someone continues with clippers...
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

This all-black dwelling in Melbourne is a regenerative design that produces more energy than it uses

Melbourne Design Studios redesigned an almost forgotten piece of residence in the middle of Melbourne and named it The Hütt 01 Passive House. The home was created to be a regenerative design and is a certified Passivhouse ‘Premium’, which is the highest category of Passivhaus, and basically produces more energy than it uses. It also rates A++ (the highest category) in its Life Cycle Assessment.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Electricity Plus Humidity Makes Green Hydrogen, Scientists Introduce New Discovery

Scientists have discovered a way to create hydrogen, or more precisely, green hydrogen, using only electricity and humidity. The paper claims that this "green hydrogen" is created by electrolyzing air humidity rather than conventional liquid water, which could make it possible to supply hydrogen fuel in dry and remote regions with little negative environmental impact, especially if renewable energy is used.
CHEMISTRY
GeekyGadgets

Toyota zero emission buses being trialed in the UK

Toyota has announced that its zero emission buses are being trialed in the UK, the buses are being tested out in and around the Peak District National Park as part of a new trial. The trial will take place for two weeks from the 16th of September and the buses...
WORLD
demolitionandrecycling.media

Still time to register for September 13’s sustainability summit

There is still time to register for KHL’s Construction Sustainability Summit, a unique event that will examine the materials, equipment, technology and methods that must be adopted if construction is to achieve its net-zero-carbon goals. This virtual event will ask and answer questions about offsetting carbon, the electrification of...
CONSTRUCTION
insideevs.com

Official: BMW To Use Round Battery Cells, 6 Gigafactories Confirmed

BMW Group has released a major announcement regarding lithium-ion batteries for its upcoming next-generation Neue Klasse electric cars, scheduled for 2025. The German manufacturer has officially confirmed the switch from prismatic cells to cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (as reported in May 2022), optimized for Neue Klasse architecture. According to the...
CARS
yankodesign.com

This futuristic cyberpunk motorbike uses a hydrogen fuel cell that provides 100% clean energy

Meet Hydra, an e-bike with a difference. Unlike traditional electric motorcycles that rely on a powertrain that pulls energy from a lithium-ion battery, Hydra offers an alternate, much more experimental solution – hydrogen fuel cells. Although still in its infancy, hydrogen fuel cells promise absolutely clean energy. Unlike gasoline-powered engines, the fuel cells have zero harmful emissions, and unlike traditional lithium-ion battery EVs, hydrogen fuel cells do away with toxic battery acids that can potentially wreak havoc on the environment if not disposed of properly. In fact, when fueled with pure hydrogen, the only by-products are heat and water (hence the name Hydra), making the technology a zero-emission, sustainable power source.
CARS
Mother Jones

Your Home May One Day Have Its Own Clean-Hydrogen Unit

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Researchers have created a solar-powered device that produces hydrogen fuel directly from moisture in the air. According to its inventors, the prototype produces hydrogen with greater than 99 percent purity and...
ELECTRONICS
