How these Solana [SOL] collaborations led to a >$1B redemption- What next

After some days of abysmal performance, Solana [SOL] rode its horse back to a $1 billion trading volume. Regarded as one of the fastest growing ecosystems in the crypto space, SOL lost grip of the $1 billion volume when the price plunged from $33.44 to $30.62 on 7 September. On...
As Solana completes 95 million transactions, SOL may see a new dawn

Recent data from Solana [SOL]’s blockchain explorer stated that the network processed a total of 96.62 million transactions. In fact, at the time of writing, the network processed an average of 3,044 transactions per second. With impressive statistics like these, Solana could prove its skeptics wrong while also lowering...
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…

Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
Crypto enthusiasts bid goodbye to ‘tourist builders’ amid 26% drop in dev activity

As per recent data, a lengthy market downturn has led to more than 26% reduction in the number of weekly active developers over the last three months. According to Blockchain data aggregator Artemis, the four top smart contract platforms witnessed even much bigger decreases in developer activity. These include Ethereum [ETH], Polkadot [DOT], Solana [SOL], and Cosmos [ATOM]. These networks witnessed declines of 30.5% [ETH], 43.6% [DOT], 48.4% [SOL], and 48.9% [ATOM], respectively.
#Joint Venture#Linus Business#Defi#Dex Rrb Soldex#Soldex Dex
ATOM ventures past the $13.5 level — can the bulls push for further gains?

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] has traded at an interesting place in the past few hours. The price managed to bounce from $18.6k and retested the $19.2k mark as support the previous day. In recent weeks, the $20.5k-$20.8k area has posed some resistance to BTC. Cosmos [ATOM] has moved in tandem with the king of crypto. The token’s ascent past the $12 level signaled that bulls could have regained some strength.
Why Ethereum’s Beacon Chain stands to be of utmost importance post-Merge

The Ethereum Beacon chain is a ledger of accounts that conducts and coordinates the network of stakers. It was designed to replace proof-of-work (PoW) mining on the current Ethereum Mainnet. Blockchain analytics platform Glassnode and crypto price tracking platform CoinMarketCap released a new report. The newly published report assessed the...
Ethereum: Why the Merge may not be a pretty sight for ETH miners

Blockchain analytics platform, IntoTheBlock, released a new report that opined that the likely dates for the Ethereum merge are 14 and 15 September. According to it, if the hashrate on the Ethereum mainnet network maintains an average of about 844 TH/s, the expected merge date will be 15 September at 12:00 UTC.
These are the top 8 DeFi tools to boost your investments

Disclaimer: The information shared is for educational purposes only. While AMBCrypto might be compensated for any links shared herein, that does not affect our writers’ evaluations in any way. Long gone are those days when centralized institutions, such as banks, were the yardstick of the entire economic system. Today...
How Ether mining pool operators are doing ahead of Merge

Ethereum miners continue to travel on a difficult road leading towards the much-anticipated ETH Merge. Here’s a brief check of how renowned miners are dealing with this ticking (time) bomb. To-d0 list check. ETH miners would soon be replaced with PoS validators, which could cut the ETH network consumption...
BC.GAME becomes Argentine Football Association’s global crypto casino sponsor!

BC.GAME, the award-winning best crypto casino of 2022, and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have entered into a global agreement that will open an international pathway for both brands to reach a broader audience and create new activities that will bring the companies and its players closer together. Fans and...
AXS, RON see red despite seizing 10% of Ronin hack funds

Blockchain data platform, Chainalysis, in a new report confirmed the seizure of $30 million worth of cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean Lazarus group. Of the $622 million in crypto lost due to the Ronin Bridge and Axie Infinity hack in March, the seized assets represent approximately 10% of the stolen funds.
Shiba Inu [SHIB] can offer short-term trading opportunity here

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu [SHIB] has a market cap of $6.7 billion, despite being dubbed a meme coin. Long-term investors in crypto are not likely to be enthused by the prospects of Shiba Inu.
USDT: Binance action spurs >$15B gap but battle is not yet over

Circle [USDC] has kept Tether [USDT] on its toes in the stablecoin superiority fight since the start of 2022. However, the recent Binance decision to convert other stablecoins except for USDT to Binance USD [BUSD] has dealt USDC’s mission a big blow. A few days after the exchange announcement,...
Bitcoin: Can miners survive this double-edged combat?

Bitcoin [BTC] miners have been faced with harsh realities lately. The worst part is that it doesn’t seem to get any easier as these difficulties look too strong to handle. According to CryptoQuant, BTC miners have faced the hurdle of not selling their holdings for crumbs. However, the dwindling state of the Bitcoin hashprice has left most miners with no option but to succumb to selling pressure.
Chainlink [LINK] traders must consider the $7 level significant because…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Chainlink [LINK] has not been a strong performer in the markets in recent months. Alongside the rest of the altcoin market, LINK saw a slump in value in May. It does not look likely to recover anytime soon.
Cardano’s latest version of the Daedalus wallet has ADA aiming for new highs

Cardano [ADA], the eight largest token, continues to release its progress reports to maintain certainty within their holders. Especially seeing holders suffer huge losses on their portfolios. In recent news, the community released the latest version the Daedalus wallet with several important fixes. De-bugging for a good cause. Cardano builder...
Litecoin on a knife’s edge; should investors wait for mid-week clarity

Litecoin [LTC] experienced some selling pressure at the start of the week as the bears took over market dominance. The resulting downside has subsequently pushed LTC towards its August support level, thus entering an uncertainty zone. The level of uncertainty among Litecoin’s investors is evident in its supply distribution.
This cryptocurrency exchange becomes the latest to set up shop in the UAE

Blockchain.com, London-based crypto exchange, has been granted a provisional regulatory approval by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Dubai. With granted provisions, institutional and retail clients can use the crypt platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Blockchain.com, via a blogpost, stated that the organization is in the process of...
Ethereum: After a dampened sentiment, ETH notices some shift in demand

The Ethereum [ETH] Merge expectations remain high especially now that D-day is less than two weeks away. The same cannot be said for ETH’s demand that has been heavily affected by macro factors especially in the first week of September. Nonetheless, the demand for ETH achieved a swift recovery in the last three days as the tides shifted.
Kulfi Finance : A fixed rate lending and borrowing DeFi market on Cardano

Today, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the Lending & Borrowing market in Crypto because interest rates are currently too volatile, providing no certainty to both borrowers and lenders. Kulfi finance is one of the first Lending projects to offer users a fixed interest rate for both lenders and borrowers, and this is a new step for the development of DeFi. As the scale of cash flow is getting bigger and bigger, stability will become more and more critical. Kulfi Finance facilitates fixed-rate lending and borrowing of crypto-assets on Cardano via on-chain liquidity pools.
