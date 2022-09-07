Read full article on original website
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport
A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
Yard sale to benefit Albany Rural Cemetery
A yard sale is being held to benefit a local cemetery.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places
ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
Low Income Families In New York State Will Soon Get Tax Relief Checks
Certain low-income residents in New York State will be getting millions of dollars in tax relief. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement today, September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to $475 million in tax relief to help their families combat inflation.
nysenate.gov
SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION
In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
King Brothers takes statewide dairy awards
Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.
wamc.org
City Council approves legal fees as former Saratoga Springs official discusses state civil rights probe
The Saratoga Springs City Council this week approved the reimbursement of legal fees for two former city officials as they comply with an investigation from the New York State Attorney General’s office into potential civil rights abuses related to the arrests of Black Lives Matter demonstrators last year. And there are new details today about what the probe is examining.
New York State furthers electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives
NYSERDA mentioned that there are plans to introduce more electric school buses in the state in the near future.
whiteplainscnr.com
PROFESSOR STEPHEN J. ROLANDI IS INTERVIEWED BY JOHN F. BAILEY ON THE WESTCHESTER PRIMARY RESULTS, WHAT THEY MEAN, AND HE PREVIEWS THE NOVEMBER 8 NY STATE ELECTIONS AND WHAT’S AHEAD
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs NYC class-size cap with one-year delay
New York City Democratic Mayor-elect Eric Adams holds hands with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as he speaks to supporters during his 2021 election victory night party at the Brooklyn Marriott on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor Eric Adams had criticized the bill for failing to identify a funding source to pay for the changes. [ more › ]
New York State Declares Disaster Emergency Over Polio Found in Wastewater, Urges Vaccination
The poliovirus has been detected in several New York counties, and healthcare officials are urging locals to get vaccinated against the paralytic virus New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, following the news that several counties outside of New York City had poliovirus in their wastewater. Unvaccinated people living, working or spending any time in Orange, Rockland, Nassau, New York City and Sullivan are at a high risk, officials said. The disaster emergency declaration serves to expand the network of vaccine administrators to...
Latham firefighters honored for service following 9/11
This weekend marks 21 years since the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Many in the Capital Region are hosting remembrance events and honoring first responders.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs workforce housing proposal takes a step forward
The developers of a proposed affordable housing development in Saratoga Springs are seeking approvals from the city, which faces a shortage of workers at a time of record employment. Housing prices have risen dramatically in recent years. The average price for a single-family home in Saratoga Springs is more than...
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move
A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
New York company hiring high school graduates for up to $47 an hour
America's youth can ditch the college degree and make nearly six figures without it. A New York construction company is hiring high school graduates and offering full benefits — even for those who are without a college degree. Graduates can be offered a full-time position, paying up to $47...
rewind1077.com
TCAT lifts mask mandate for passengers, employees
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Masks are no longer required on TCAT busses. Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the mandate for all mass transportation on Wednesday. Riders and employees had been required to wear masks, even as other mandates were eased. In a statement, TCAT Assistant GM Mike Smith expressed relief.
caribbeantoday.com
NY Governor Hochul Announces Plans to Establish Caribbean Trade Office
NEW YORK, New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses. Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting...
Property purchase on table for Schenectady food market
The Schenectady County Legislature passed a resolution through committee Tuesday night to purchase 754 State Street in Schenectady, in hopes of building a food market there.
