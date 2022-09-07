ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

96.1 The Breeze

10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport

A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places

ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
nysenate.gov

SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION

In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

City Council approves legal fees as former Saratoga Springs official discusses state civil rights probe

The Saratoga Springs City Council this week approved the reimbursement of legal fees for two former city officials as they comply with an investigation from the New York State Attorney General’s office into potential civil rights abuses related to the arrests of Black Lives Matter demonstrators last year. And there are new details today about what the probe is examining.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

PROFESSOR STEPHEN J. ROLANDI IS INTERVIEWED BY JOHN F. BAILEY ON THE WESTCHESTER PRIMARY RESULTS, WHAT THEY MEAN, AND HE PREVIEWS THE NOVEMBER 8 NY STATE ELECTIONS AND WHAT’S AHEAD

WHITE PLAINS, NY
People

New York State Declares Disaster Emergency Over Polio Found in Wastewater, Urges Vaccination

The poliovirus has been detected in several New York counties, and healthcare officials are urging locals to get vaccinated against the paralytic virus New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday, following the news that several counties outside of New York City had poliovirus in their wastewater. Unvaccinated people living, working or spending any time in Orange, Rockland, Nassau, New York City and Sullivan are at a high risk, officials said. The disaster emergency declaration serves to expand the network of vaccine administrators to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs workforce housing proposal takes a step forward

The developers of a proposed affordable housing development in Saratoga Springs are seeking approvals from the city, which faces a shortage of workers at a time of record employment. Housing prices have risen dramatically in recent years. The average price for a single-family home in Saratoga Springs is more than...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move

A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
PHARMACEUTICALS
rewind1077.com

TCAT lifts mask mandate for passengers, employees

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Masks are no longer required on TCAT busses. Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the mandate for all mass transportation on Wednesday. Riders and employees had been required to wear masks, even as other mandates were eased. In a statement, TCAT Assistant GM Mike Smith expressed relief.
TRAFFIC
caribbeantoday.com

NY Governor Hochul Announces Plans to Establish Caribbean Trade Office

NEW YORK, New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses. Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

