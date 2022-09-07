ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Gatlinburg Police Department discovered a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive. The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating. Officials said Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the case. Any person...
GATLINBURG, TN
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are searching for Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, for criminal homicide. Rubi is wanted in connection with a dead man found in Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to officials. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. Rubi...
GATLINBURG, TN
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WATE

Rockwood Police chief passes away

Chief Bill Stinnett reportedly passed away at his home and had served in law enforcement for 37 years – all with Rockwood Police. WATE Midday News.
ROCKWOOD, TN

