Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Gatlinburg Police Department discovered a dead man at 331 Reagan Drive. The Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating. Officials said Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, is wanted for criminal homicide in connection to the case. Any person...
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Have you seen this truck? Search underway after Cedar Bluff hit & run
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person of interest involved in the motorcycle accident on Cedar Bluff Road at Dutchtown Road.
Second escaped Cocke County inmate captured in Alabama
The second inmate who escaped from a Cocke County litter crew a week ago was captured out of state.
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett has died
The chief of the Rockwood Police Department has passed away, the agency shared Thursday morning.
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are searching for Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, for criminal homicide. Rubi is wanted in connection with a dead man found in Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to officials. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. Rubi...
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a puppy theft, according to a release from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. The incident happened on Sept. 2, the release said, when two people took a Maltese poodle from the Puppy Zone on Kingston Pike. The two suspects, a man and a woman, were reportedly seen getting into a black SUV.
‘Saved nearly $700 in people’s taxes’: Blount County visitor spending grows more than 40%
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gateway to the Smokies is bustling. Visitor spending has grown by more than 40% in Blount County within the last fiscal year. The Economic Impact of Travel on Tennessee Counties report reveals Blount County now ranks 8th in the state for visitor spending. In 2021, visitor expenditures capped off at $476.68 million.
Maryville family offers $10,000 reward for information on father’s death
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grant Burchfield says his father, Gary Burchfield, was a gentle soul. That’s what makes Gary’s death an unexpected tragedy and complete shock. Gary was killed in a hit-and-run incident just outside his home on Peach Orchard Road. “My mother called me after about...
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
One arrested after marijuana plants found growing near Powell home
One man was arrested after Knox County deputies said they discovered several marijuana plants growing near a Powell home.
Knoxville cerebral palsy patients required to find new homes within 24 hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else. Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is […]
West Knox Driver Services center closing, new center to open
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center will officially close at 5:00 p.m. on September 14. To replace the center, a new Driver Services Center will open on September 19. It will be located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville.
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
Rockwood Police chief passes away
Chief Bill Stinnett reportedly passed away at his home and had served in law enforcement for 37 years – all with Rockwood Police. WATE Midday News.
Oak Ridge school bus driver helps student
A first year Oak Ridge school bus driver went out of her way to help a young bus rider who was having difficulty on the bus.
'So upset' | Cerebral Palsy Center closes Knoxville boarding home due to financial problems
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cerebral Palsy Center's residential program shut down for good. Executive Director Angelia Jones said it had operated under capacity for the four or five years she's run the program. "Without all the rooms being rented out, it's a really difficult financial proposition," she...
Knoxville man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants arrested
A Knoxville man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop.
