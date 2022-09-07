Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Worker accidentally sparked grass fire in north Lincoln, battalion chief says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One worker unintentionally set a field ablaze while working in north Lincoln, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to a grass fire midday Friday near 48th and Superior Streets. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said units could see smoke from a couple of miles...
klkntv.com
Part of 98th Street in Lincoln to close Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A part of 98th Street between Leighton Avenue and Holdrege Street will be closed Monday for water main and storm sewer construction. The area will be open to local access only, city officials say. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities expect the project to be completed on...
klkntv.com
Business owners excited for Lincoln South Beltway completion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln South Beltway has been years in the making, but it’s finally nearing completion. And some business owners say it’s going to help our economy. The 11 mile-project will connect Highway 77 to Highway 2 at 120th Street on the east side...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 EB closed at I-680 due to semi crash
According to Omaha Police, I-80 eastbound is closed at I-680 due to a semi crash and will be closed for several hours.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Nebraska farmers moving up harvest timeline due to drought
AMES, Iowa — Grant Hansen farms roughly 1,000 acres in Ames, Nebraska, including a three-quarter mile stretch along the Platte River. This year's drought, as with many, has been difficult on him and his crop. "I've got places out in my field that burned right to the ground," Hansen...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Public Works Department says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy...
1011now.com
Officer in marked cruiser sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer in a marked Lincoln Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash in northwest Lincoln on Thursday. LPD said around 3 a.m. a marked LPD cruiser traveling southbound on NW 48th Street, between W Benton and W Seward, crossed the center line and side swiped a northbound 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup.
klkntv.com
Lincoln instructor talks dangers of drowsy driving — and how to avoid it
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a crash 0n Thursday morning caused by a “tired and fatigued” Lincoln Police officer, a driving examiner shared some tips to avoid drowsy driving. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 1,577 crashes were caused by fatigued or asleep drivers from 2015...
klkntv.com
CHI Health St. Elizabeth holds mass casualty training exercise in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Emergency room staff at CHI Health St. Elizabeth got first-hand experience on Thursday in dealing with a mass casualty event. The hospital held a simulation for its staff in hopes of better preparing to care for several patients all at once. Chief Medical Officer Jason...
klkntv.com
Officer in marked car was ‘tired’ when he crashed into truck, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer in a marked cruiser was looking for a place to rest when he collided with a truck early Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 3 a.m., the officer crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra near Northwest 48th and Benton Streets.
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
KETV.com
'Transportation is everything': New I-80 interchange plans ramp up in Sarpy County
GRETNA, Neb. — The drive to add an interchange to Interstate 80 through the western half of the Omaha metro is ramping up, but the process to get it done has plenty of speed bumps along the way. "This is the start of a very long process to use...
klkntv.com
251 units of blood donated during blood drive honoring Mario Herrera
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – During law enforcement’s annual blood drive honoring Mario Herrera, donors gave 251 units of blood to the Nebraska Blood Bank. The “12 Days of Hope” event was held at Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s station near 70th Street and Pine Lake Road.
klkntv.com
Waverly school bus full of kids slams into truck that authorities say stopped in road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly School District bus full of students slammed into a pickup truck on Tuesday. This happened on 250th Street, south of Highway 34, a little after 3:30 p.m. Authorities say 53-year-old Douglas Gable was driving southbound when...
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
klkntv.com
65-year-old killed in rural Wayne County shooting, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is in the midst of investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in rural Wayne County. On Wednesday around 7:15 p.m., Wayne County deputies were sent to a home north of Wisner, which is about 25 miles east of Norfolk.
klkntv.com
West Nile virus detected in Lancaster county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- On Friday, The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lancaster County. They say this can indicate increased circulation of the virus in the community. One human case has been reported in Lancaster County in 2022. A total of 10...
WOWT
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
1011now.com
Window smashed at northeast Lincoln elementary school; investigators looking for suspects
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A window was smashed at a northeast Lincoln elementary school this week and investigators are looking for the suspects. According to the Lincoln Police Department, sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday someone used an unknown object to break a window at Campbell Elementary School, near 21st and Superior Streets.
Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more
LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
Comments / 1