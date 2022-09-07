Effective: 2022-09-10 12:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Coalinga - Avenal; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kings and southwestern Fresno Counties through 530 PM PDT At 458 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Avenal, or 28 miles southwest of Hanford, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Avenal, Coalinga, Kettleman Hills, Zapato Chino Creek and Kettleman City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO