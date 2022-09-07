This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. The Sylvan Township Board will be voting on the proposal to rezone the land adjacent to Pierce and Garvey Rds to Multi-family Residential (MR) at their meeting at the township hall on Tuesday, 9/13/22, at 7:00pm. This rezoning, if approved, would create some 21 potential development options on the property including high density housing and commercial. The developer has chosen not to submit his plans at this time, but based on his previous submissions for the same area, future building would be 30 times higher density than the rest of the township and completely inconsistent with the surrounding area. Please attend the meeting, if you are able, to support appropriate development in our community and share your opinions with the Board. The level of resident involvement so far has been extremely helpful.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO