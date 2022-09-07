Read full article on original website
Sylvan Township Board to Vote on Pierce/Garvey Rds Rezoning Tuesday (9/13) + Poll Results
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. The Sylvan Township Board will be voting on the proposal to rezone the land adjacent to Pierce and Garvey Rds to Multi-family Residential (MR) at their meeting at the township hall on Tuesday, 9/13/22, at 7:00pm. This rezoning, if approved, would create some 21 potential development options on the property including high density housing and commercial. The developer has chosen not to submit his plans at this time, but based on his previous submissions for the same area, future building would be 30 times higher density than the rest of the township and completely inconsistent with the surrounding area. Please attend the meeting, if you are able, to support appropriate development in our community and share your opinions with the Board. The level of resident involvement so far has been extremely helpful.
Dexter: Ordinance amending city council meeting stipend
ORDINANCE NO. 2022 – 2 — AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CITY COUNCIL PER MEETING STIPEND. At a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Dexter, Michigan called to order by Mayor Keough on, August 8, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at 3515 Broad St., Dexter, MI 48130.
Chelsea: Synopsis of Council Mtg 8-22
Mayor Pacheco called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States. Public Comments (available in person and via Zoom) Connecting Communities Grant Submission Resolution. (submitted by City Manager Atkinson) MOVED Mehuron SECONDED Wiseley to Adopt a Resolution of Support for the...
Chelsea Schedules Itself a Checkup
The City of Chelsea will give itself a mid-year exam next month. At its September 6, 2022, meeting, the city council set a special meeting for October 11 at 6 pm for a mid-year review of its goals set last February. Mayor Jane Pacheco explained the process to newer council...
Lodi Twp: Notice of ordinance 2022-003
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTED PURSUANT TO PUBLIC ACT 110 OF 2006 AS AMENDED (MCL 125.3101 et seq.), TO SECURE THE PUBLIC SAFETY, HEALTH, AND WELFARE OF THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF LODI, WASHTENAW COUNTY, MICHIGAN, BY AMENDING THE LODI TOWNSHIP ZONING ORDINANCE BY UPDATING SECTION 2.03 “DEFINITIONS,” SECTION 20.04 “TABLE OF USES BY DISTRICT” AND SECTION 41.08 “CONCRETE AND ASPHALT CRUSHING OPERATIONS.”
City of Chelsea Announces Semi-Finalists for Police Chief Position
Please join us on Monday, September 12, starting at 3 PM at the Chelsea City Council Chambers to attend the first round interviews of the five semi-finalist candidates for the Chelsea Police Chief position. The five semi-finalist candidates and interview times are as follows:. ● Kevin Kazyak, Deputy Police Chief,...
Mayor Pacheco Appointed to Chelsea's Public Safety Planning Group
The Chelsea City Council appointed Mayor Jane Pacheco as the council representative on the newly formed Community Public Safety Strategic Planning Group (SPC). The SPG was created July 5, 2022, as recommended by the Bobcat Consulting Group police audit conducted a year ago to analyze Chelsea police policies and procedures.
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Mayor Pacheco Proclaims Sept 17-23 “Constitution Week”
Chelsea City Council approved a proclamation recognizing September 17-23, 2022, as Constitution Week. The annual declaration comes at the request of the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The proclamation reads:. “WHEREAS, September 17-23, 2022 marks the two hundred thirty-fifth anniversary of the drafting of...
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
Washtenaw Community College announces bootcamps for cybersecurity shortages and innovative solutions to health care
Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host two workforce training bootcamps this fall to fill critical talent needs in the areas of IT-cybersecurity and health care. The college is partnering with Michigan Works! Southeast and a number of employers to offer the IT Cybersecurity Bootcamp and the Foundation of C.A.R.E. Bootcamp.
Affordable housing development in Ypsilanti takes step forward
An affordable housing development in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti took another step forward to becoming a reality Wednesday night. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a brownfield plan to clean up the property at 220 North Park. Once the contamination is cleaned up on the...
Chelsea Mulls Over Curbside Compost Service
Curbside pickup for compostable items such as grass clippings in Chelsea has been a hot topic. “It is something that is discussed quite a lot on certain social media channels to the point that like hundreds of comments of people wanting that service and the confusion also about it having been offered in the past,” said Mayor Pacheco at the Sept. 6, 2022, City Council meeting.
Michigan high court sends voting rights proposal to November ballot
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court says a ballot proposal to expand voting rights and voting access in the state should be on the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote last Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. The result was appealed, sending the matter to the state’s high court.
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Photo Gallery: Chelsea Volleyball
City of Chelsea Announces Semi-Finalists for Police Chief Position. Annual Heritage Gathering explores history and legacy of Underground Railroad in Michigan. Heart Failure Program at Chelsea Hospital Improves Quality of Life for Patients. Chelsea Fri. Sep 9 2022. Washtenaw Community College announces bootcamps for cybersecurity shortages and innovative solutions to...
University of Michigan gives psychedelic shroom fest green light
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s second-annual psychedelic shroom fest is officially a go. The University of Michigan has approved organizers’ request to host the event known as Entheofest on UM’s Central Campus Diag off State Street from 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, university officials confirmed.
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
Northville Downs one step closer to redevelopment
NORTHVILLE, MI (CBS DETROIT) - After roughly seven hours of deliberation and public comment, Northville Downs is one step closer to potentially being redeveloped. Dozens of residents and members of the planning commission gathered at the Northville Community Center Tuesday night for public comment and to discuss the preliminary site plan review. The proposed project is looking to turn the last horse racetrack in Michigan into a multi-purpose living space. The company behind the plan, Hunter Pasteur, said the development would create a community of single-family homes, townhomes, row houses, apartments, condominiums, and small businesses. The racetrack is located on the...
