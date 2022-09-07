Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
Northeast Ohio weather forecast: Chance of rain returns near Cleveland
A mix of sun and clouds will do it for our Saturday; however, don't get super use to it. We've got increasing clouds overnight ahead of scattered shower chances.
Cuyahoga County remains in CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties at high level
CLEVELAND — For the second week in a row, Cuyahoga County residents will not need to mask up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Cuyahoga County remains in the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are not high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces.
Mega Millions lottery drawing for September 9, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $210 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. The Ohio Lottery says there were 18,350 different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes...
WKYC
Intel executives, Ohio leaders break ground for new semiconductor facilities in Licking County
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio leaders and executives on Friday officially broke ground on Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Licking County. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in New Albany with President Joe Biden, Governor Mike DeWine and other state and local leaders in attendance. "For an industry that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lottery winner in Ohio: Winning ticket worth $500,000 sold in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $500,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Lucky For Life lottery game from the drawing on Thursday, Sept. 8. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Discount Drug Mart store in Elyria. The winner matched five numbers – only missing the top prize by failing to match the Lucky Ball. The winning ticket’s numbers were picked by the player.
Comments / 0